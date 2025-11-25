Keerthy Suresh slams misuse of AI, says morphed pictures made her question ‘did I pose like this?’

Actor Keerthy Suresh recently spoke about the misuse of AI while promoting her upcoming film, Revolver Rita. On a podcast with Sudhir Srinivasan, she opened up about it in detail, discussing how female actors have already had their pictures morphed, but not in this way. Here’s what she said. Keerthy Suresh opened up about how realistic the morphed pictures using AI now look.

Keerthy Suresh says actresses face greater threat due to AI

It was mentioned in the podcast that Keerthy had already spoken on this topic at the press meet. However, delving into the issue deeper, she said, “If you notice, morphing is something actresses have faced from the beginning. These are all that existed; they were there. But you know what the problem with AI is? It makes it look so real.”

Keerthy also added how she reacted when she saw morphed pictures of herself and said, “You see a picture of yourself, but it’s a completely wrong image. And for a moment, you actually start believing it’s really you. When it happened to me, I went, this is not me….I never posed like this, did I? In that moment, a million thoughts ran through my head.”

The actor also mentioned that director Atlee called her after her press meet to discuss the topic with her.

What did Keerthy Suresh previously say about AI?

Last week, Keerthy spoke about the threat of AI at the promotional press meet of her film. She said, “AI has become a huge issue. It has turned into a boon and a bane. Humans invented technology, but we are losing control. On social media, I get stunned seeing my picture in a suggestive outfit, and I wonder if I ever wore it, as it looked so real.”

She also mentioned that an outfit she wore for a puja was also altered, saying, “Recently, the outfit I wore for a movie puja was altered in a bad way, from a different angle. For a second, I wondered, and then I realised that I hadn't posed in such a way. It is definitely irritating and hurting.”

JK Chandru’s Revolver Rita is releasing in theatres on November 28. It also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan and others.