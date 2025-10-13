Keerthy Suresh thought her family wouldn't accept Antony Thattil as son-in-law due to religion

Actor Keerthy Suresh was the most recent guest on Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. She opened up about her love story with Antony Thattil, whom she dated for 15 years before their 2024 wedding, and revealed that she initially thought her family wouldn’t agree to their marriage due to the religious differences between them. Here’s what she said. Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh got married in Goa in 2024 after dating for years.

Keerthy Suresh on her relationship with Antony Thatthil

Keerthy and Antony have been in a relationship since before she entered the film industry. Talking about why it took them 15 years to get married, Keerthy said, “We needed time; we started dating in 2010. I still needed to finish college and have a career. Over the past 15 years, we were in a long-distance relationship for about 5-6 years, as he was in Qatar and I was in Chennai. Once he came back to India, he needed time, so did I.”

She then stated that once they settled into their careers, she was apprehensive about her family accepting him as a son-in-law due to his religion. “At home, we assumed we might have issues due to religious differences. I spoke to dad one day four years ago, but he made it smooth. It was nothing like I had imagined,” said Keerthy, adding that her father even poured Antony a drink to celebrate.

On naming her dog Nyke

Keerthy also revealed on the talk show that Antony gifted her a puppy after the success of Mahanati, when she couldn’t speak about their relationship. But she found a way to honour their love by naming the dog Nyke, after both their names. “In 2018, he gifted it (the dog) to me after Mahanti. I couldn't talk about the relationship publicly yet, and I wanted to honour our relationship. So I named the dog Nyke after Ny from Anthony and Ke from Keerthy,” she said with a smile.

For the unversed, Keerthy is the daughter of Malayalam producer G Suresh Kumar and Tamil actor Menaka. After keeping her relationship with businessman Antony under wraps for years, she married him in Goa on 12 December 2024. Their marriage had both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

Keerthy was last seen in the Prime Video movie Uppu Kappurambu. She will soon star in Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.