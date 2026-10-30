Sunainaa says it's disturbing to fight against online exploitation when women's safety is already a concern; urges fans to fight against AI misuse
In a new statement, actor Sunainaa says she refuses to let what happened define her peace or change how she moves in the world.
Actor Sunainaa recently fell prey to AI misuse when a morphed video of hers circulated widely on social media. She had to release a statement not only warning of legal action against those who created and circulated it, but also clarifying that the video was AI-generated and made without her consent. In her second statement since the incident, Sunainaa urged fans to fight against AI-misuse, especially at a time when women’s safety was a concern.
(Also Read: Sunainaa appalled and disgusted by obscene AI video using her likeness, warns of legal action against its circulation)
Sunainaa speaks up against exploitation of her likeness
In a second statement that she released on Friday, Sunainaa spoke up about how she has felt since the incident. “At a time when women's safety is already a serious concern, it is deeply disturbing that we still have to fight for something as fundamental as the right to exist without our identities being exploited or our dignity being compromised,” read her note.
She further wrote, “There is anger, there is disgust, and there is absolutely no justification for this kind of behaviour. What makes it even more disturbing is the casualness with which someone can misuse a woman's image, as though her consent, her feelings and her voice simply do not matter,” calling out those who generated such content.
Refuses to let incident affect her
Sunainaa also made it clear that she doesn’t intend to let this incident affect her, writing, “I refuse to let someone else's actions define my peace or dictate how I choose to show up in the world. But let us also recognise that fabricated content of this nature is not harmless. It is a serious violation, and it is important that we recognise it for what it is.”
“To everyone reading this, each of us has a part to play. Do not engage with content that exploits someone's identity. Question what you see, and speak up when you witness it. These may seem like small choices, but collectively, they shape the world we live in,” she wrote, urging fans to speak up against AI misuse.
What happened?
Sunainaa released a statement on Monday acknowledging that an AI-generated video of hers was being circulated on social media. “I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” she wrote.
“It amounts to sexual harassment, is defamatory, and constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of India, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the actor further stated.
It is unknown if Sunainaa filed a formal complaint regarding the matter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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