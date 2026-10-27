Sunainaa appalled and disgusted by obscene AI video using her likeness, warns of legal action against its circulation

Recently, an obscene AI-generated video using Telugu actor Sunainaa’s likeness was widely circulated on social media. The actor addressed the issue in a statement, stating that she was appalled and disgusted by the video. She also warned legal action against those who made the video, stating that she will also initiate civil and criminal proceedings against those who circulate it. In her statement, Sunainaa sought the immediate removal of the video from all platforms. Sunainaa asked the AI-generated video a gross violation of her dignity and privacy.

Sunainaa appalled by obscene AI video using her likeness Sunainaa addressed the AI-generated video, clarifying that she had not given her consent for it, writing, “It has come to my notice that an AI video is being circulated on social media and other online platforms in which my face has been morphed, using artificial intelligence, onto obscene content. The content is digitally generated or manipulated, with a person made to resemble me in appearance, likeness and persona. I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

Pointing out that it amounts to sexual harassment and is a violation of her dignity, the actor added, “I wish to state clearly that I have neither consented to nor authorised the creation, publication or circulation of this content in any manner whatsoever. Any suggestion, express or implied, that I am associated with it is false, misleading and without any foundation. This is a gross violation of my dignity, my privacy and my identity.”

“It amounts to sexual harassment, is defamatory, and constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of India, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she further wrote.