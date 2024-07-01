Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri engaged to Tamil actor Sunaina? First wife confirms divorce

Social media was abuzz with the news of Dubai-based social media influencer Khalid Al Ameri reportedly becoming engaged to Tamil actor Sunaina on Monday. On June 5, Sunaina had posted two hands (a man and hers) holding each other with a lock emoji – meaning she had been locked for life and was engaged. However, she didn’t disclose who her fiancé was. Sunaina and Khalid Al Ameri have both shared the same engagement photos.

Sunaina's post.

The June 5 post, in fact, has been liked by Khalid Al Ameri and on June 26, Khalid posted a similar photo of the couple holding hands with a diamond ring on the girl’s finger. So, it’s official that the two are indeed set to get married.

On July 1, his former wife Salama Mohamed also revealed on the latest episode of NourAldin Alyousuf’s YouTube channel that she and Khalid were divorced. She stated that their divorce was finalised on February 14 this year.

YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri is a graduate from Stanford. Khalid and Salama became one of the most popular influencer couples in the Middle East raking up millions of followers on their individual social media profiles.

Sunaina is primarily from Hyderabad and has worked mainly in Tamil films. She made her debut in Tamil with actor Nakul in Kadhalil Vizhunthen in 2008. She was last seen in the Tamil crime thriller Inspector Rishi which released in march on Amazon Prime Video.

The 40-year-old Khalid announced his engagement five days ago on social media and many in Dubai posted their congratulations. Like Sunaina, he also did not reveal who the fiancée was and it was stated that he’s likely to reveal more only closer to the wedding date. Neither Sunaina nor Khalid have reacted to their wedding news.

Reports state they are likely to get married this year.

Incidentally, Khalid seems to be in Chennai right now as he posted a status on his Instagram profile talking about a meet-up at a restaurant. He is good friends with Chennai-based YouTuber Irfan and had come down to Chennai in 2023 to attend Irfan’s wedding. Posting the wedding video, Khalid wrote, “Much love to Chennai and the incredible people there for their love and warm welcome ️(heart emoji) I can’t wait to come back and visit with my family inshAllah.” Khalid is said to be coming down to Chennai quite often and has attended events as well here (as seen on his Insta profile). In recent times, he has also been interviewing a lot of Indian celebrities including Mammootty.