Sreeleela calls out AI misuse: This is deeply disturbing and devastating

Over the past few weeks, several actors like Rakul Preet, Shriya Saran, and others have come forward to speak about the growing menace of fake social media accounts and the circulation of AI-generated images. Joining the list is actor Sreeleela, who recently shared a strongly worded note on Instagram, calling out the misuse of artificial intelligence and urging users to act responsibly online. Actor Sreeleela

In her post, Sreeleela appealed to social media users to stop supporting what she described as “AI-generated nonsense,” stressing that while technology can be a powerful tool, there is a clear line between using and abusing it. She noted that advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, and expressed concern over how AI is increasingly being misused to create misleading and harmful content.

She wrote, “I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion.” She further adds, “Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment.”

Highlighting the personal impact of such misuse, the actor reminded readers that every woman is someone’s daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend or colleague, irrespective of the profession she chooses. She emphasised the need for a safe and respectful environment, particularly in the entertainment industry, which she said is meant to spread joy and creativity.

Sreeleela also revealed that due to her demanding schedule, she had been unaware of many things unfolding online and thanked her well-wishers for bringing the issue to her attention. “I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice.

I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone,” she wrote.

While she said she has generally taken things “with a pinch of salt” and preferred to stay away from negativity, she admitted that the current situation was “deeply disturbing and devastating.” She added that several of her colleagues are facing similar issues, prompting her to speak out on behalf of many within the industry.

Appealing to her audience with “grace and dignity,” Sreeleela requested their support and understanding, expressing faith that people would stand by those affected. She further stated that the matter will now be taken over by the authorities.