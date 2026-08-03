The missing link in India’s food security journey

India grows enough food to feed its people, yet millions remain vulnerable to food insecurity while tonnes of perfectly edible produce are lost every day. Moreover, our finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has laid down the roadmap to achieve Viksit Bharat in her Union Budget 2026, making agriculture, technology, logistics and rural growth the soul of the country’s development plan. Food (Unsplash)

However, one obstacle continues to stand in the way as it is witnessed that a significant share of the food India produces never reaches consumers. Nearly 78.2 million tonnes of food is wasted annually, eroding farmer incomes, straining natural resources, and limiting access to food for those who need it most.

Public debate around food waste often focuses on consumer behaviour, overly elaborate celebrations, or surplus food discarded by households and restaurants. While these factors contribute to the problem, they overlook a more fundamental issue which implies that a significant portion of the food is gone long before it reaches consumers. The missing link in India's struggle against food loss lies in what happens between the farm and the fork.

The ripple effects are far-reaching. Every kg of food that never reaches the consumer represents wasted water, energy, land, labour, and other resources invested in its production. When discarded food decomposes in landfills, it releases methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. India's food loss problem is, therefore, not merely a waste management concern; it is a food security, climate, and farmer income challenge that requires greater attention.

The country has invested significantly in agricultural infrastructure through initiatives such as the ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund,’ cold storage projects, and food processing schemes. Yet, gaps in storage, transportation, and market access continue to hamper the movement of perishable produce. Small farmers often lack access to scientific storage, temperature-controlled logistics, and reliable market linkages, causing perfectly consumable food to lose quality and value before it reaches buyers.

For farmers, this often means watching a part of their hard-earned produce lose value before it can generate the income they depend on.

Think about a crate of mangoes leaving an orchard, a litre of milk collected from a village dairy, or the day's catch arriving at a coastal harbour. Their value depends not only on production, but also on how quickly and efficiently they reach the market. Without proper temperature management, handling systems, and distribution networks, food loss becomes inevitable.

The problem is not a lack of food production. It is the inability to preserve and move food efficiently. Cold chains are often seen as a logistics requirement. In reality, they are a critical link between agricultural production and consumer access. They extend shelf life, reduce spoilage, improve quality retention, and allow producers to access distant markets while improving value realisation. More importantly, they create the conditions necessary for reducing avoidable food loss at scale.

When supported by integrated logistics networks, temperature-controlled transportation, and seamless coordination across the supply chain, cold chains can help ensure that perishable products move faster, travel farther, and retain their value for longer.

The benefits are shared across stakeholders. Farmers realise better prices, businesses reduce wastage-related costs, consumers gain access to fresher products, and the environment benefits from lower emissions. Technology is helping improve efficiency and transparency through real-time visibility, predictive planning, and data-driven decision-making.

Addressing food waste requires action across multiple fronts, including consumer awareness, redistribution initiatives, food processing, and circular economy solutions. However, preventing food from being lost in the first place remains the most effective intervention.

Behind every tonne of food lost is a farmer's effort, precious natural resources, and a missed opportunity to feed someone. India's food waste crisis cannot be solved at the dining table alone; it must be addressed across the supply chain. As the country pursues the vision of being a developed nation, greater investment in infrastructure, technology, and market connectivity will be essential.

The goal should not only be to increase agricultural output, but also to reduce avoidable losses by strengthening the infrastructure and logistics systems that connect producers with consumers.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Swarup Bose, founder & CEO, Celcius Logistics.