‘Deeply shameful’: Khushbu Sundar outraged with misuse of AI to create morphed Chuttamalle video of Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR from Devara

I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety."

Taking to X, Khushbu wrote: "As a woman, I refuse to stay silent when another woman is digitally violated, degraded and humiliated. What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity.

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar has condemned an AI-generated inappropriate video of Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the film's song Chuttamalle . She penned a long statement that it is shameful act and said that no woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity.

‘There must be consequences’ She added, "Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love. We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman’s dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out.

Those who create such content, knowingly share it, promote it or deliberately amplify it must be held accountable under the law. There must be consequences and punished to set an example.

A woman’s body is not content. Her dignity is not entertainment. Her humiliation is not a joke. And AI must never become a weapon against women.

As women, we must stand together and say: ENOUGH.

I stand with you #JanhviKapoor

Stay strong bachcha. ♥️♥️♥️"

The AI-generated video, which circulated widely on social media before being taken down, digitally manipulates Janhvi Kapoor's appearance from the song to depict her in sexually explicit manner.

Earlier, Jr NTR slammed the misuse of AI and wrote in a statement, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible."

Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Kapoor in the lead roles. Chuttamalle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, was among the popular songs from the film.