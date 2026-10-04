‘Deeply shameful’: Khushbu Sundar outraged with misuse of AI to create morphed Chuttamalle video of Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR from Devara
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor were featured in deepfake video of the Devara song. Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi condemned it.
Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar has condemned an AI-generated inappropriate video of Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the film's song Chuttamalle. She penned a long statement that it is shameful act and said that no woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity.
What Khushbu Sundar wrote
Taking to X, Khushbu wrote: "As a woman, I refuse to stay silent when another woman is digitally violated, degraded and humiliated. What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity.
I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety."
‘There must be consequences’
She added, "Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love. We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman’s dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out.
Those who create such content, knowingly share it, promote it or deliberately amplify it must be held accountable under the law. There must be consequences and punished to set an example.
A woman’s body is not content. Her dignity is not entertainment. Her humiliation is not a joke. And AI must never become a weapon against women.
As women, we must stand together and say: ENOUGH.
I stand with you #JanhviKapoor
Stay strong bachcha. ♥️♥️♥️"
The AI-generated video, which circulated widely on social media before being taken down, digitally manipulates Janhvi Kapoor's appearance from the song to depict her in sexually explicit manner.
Earlier, Jr NTR slammed the misuse of AI and wrote in a statement, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."
Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible."
Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Kapoor in the lead roles. Chuttamalle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, was among the popular songs from the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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