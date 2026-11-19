Being compared to his father, Shah Rukh Khan, was perhaps inevitable for Aryan Khan. While he acknowledges the comparisons, the filmmaker is also working to carve out his own identity and make a mark in the Hindi film industry. His successful directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was a significant step in that direction. Aryan Khan spoke about being compared to father Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan Aryan has now been named to the inaugural TIME100 Next India list, unveiled on November 19. He features on one of the list's covers alongside fellow filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio.

During his interview with the magazine, Aryan was asked how he feels about being compared to his father. The filmmaker said he takes the comparisons as a compliment. “Everyone has been compared to him. It’s fine if I'm one of the people. I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He’s a beast,” he said.

Aryan on Salman's cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood During the interaction, Aryan also recalled how Salman Khan's cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood came about. He said that while shooting for the show, he learnt that Salman was at the same location. Aryan sent a message to the actor's team to ask if he could come over and meet him. However, Salman instead offered to visit Aryan's set himself.

On learning that Salman was on his way, Aryan asked his cinematographer to keep a shot ready. When the actor arrived and promptly asked, “What's the position?”, Aryan gave him an improvised line and pointed him towards the camera. The moment became one of the show's most memorable scenes. Speaking about his approach to filmmaking, Aryan said, “I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution.”