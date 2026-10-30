The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Divik Sharma on his 'SOTY: After Dark' outing: The thrill is getting to live lives I otherwise wouldn't

Giving his take on the comparisons between the two characters, he adds, “It feels surreal to work with big banners back-to-back so early in my career. Aryan and Reema Maya (director) both have distinct visual languages, so exploring two completely different characters has been exciting. The B***ds of Bollywood will always be special to me. Shaumik was a character people had strong opinions about including me—but seeing him well-received was gratifying. SOTY gives me the space to explore a completely different side and connect with audiences in a new light.”

According to him, his next project is a natural extension of his craft. “The thrill of acting is getting to live lives I otherwise wouldn’t,” Sharma explains. “I don’t want to be pigeonholed; I want every role to take me somewhere new. You don’t have to be just one thing, and I’d rather let the characters speak for themselves. Shaumik had an unpredictability starkly different from mine. What intrigued me about the role is that it gives me the freedom to build a character with a difference.”

On working under Aryan Khan’s direction, he says, “Working with Aryan was a great learning experience. He had a clear vision for the world he was creating and was specific about what he wanted, which gave me confidence,” Sharma shares. “Playing Shaumik helped me lose my inhibitions. One of my biggest takeaways was understanding tone—knowing when to lean in and when to hold back. Sometimes doing less and trusting the material is more effective. Aryan is patient and collaborative, which taught me to stay present and enjoy the process rather than overthink every detail.”

Moving into SOTY’s popular universe, Sharma points out that the tone of the show offers unexpected territory for viewers. “I feel fortunate to be part of such a different storyline. The reimagining of the earlier parts, from a college romance to a horror-thriller, was a big part of what drew me to the project. There are definitely surprises in store, the soundtrack being one of them, but you’ll have to watch the show to discover them. All I’ll say is, you haven’t seen me like this before.”

On getting fans’ attention on social media, “The real charm is when people connect with your work,” he reflects. “If I can make audiences connect with the characters I play, that’s the real goal. Growing up, my first celebrity crushes were Deepika Padukone and Anne Hathaway, so I understand what it’s like to admire actors from afar, and I hope to build a body of work that grows with the audience over time.”