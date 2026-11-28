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Millionaire US CEO wakes up at 4:30 am, works up to 14 hours a day and doesn't switch off even on holidays
Millionaire US CEO Charlie Cole shared how he followed a demanding work routine and refused to disconnect on holidays
While many professionals look forward to holidays as an opportunity to disconnect from work, Charlie Cole, CEO of American clothing and lifestyle retailer Lands’ End, prefers to stay connected.
As per a report by Fortune, the millionaire executive starts his day at 4:30 am, works up to 14 hours and finds disconnecting from work stressful.
“I’m not an unplugger,” Cole told the outlet. “Even when I’m on vacation, I actually get more stressed out if I’m unplugged.”
'I refuse to be outworked'
For Cole, professional success is closely tied to personal discipline and the willingness to put in extra effort.
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“Effort is so freaking underrated,” he said, adding, “I refuse to be outworked.”
His approach offers a different perspective on the ongoing debate surrounding work-life balance, particularly at a time when many employees are seeking greater flexibility and clearer boundaries between their professional and personal lives.
From digital commerce to becoming CEO
Cole officially took over as CEO of Lands’ End on July 13, 2026, succeeding Andrew McLean.
According to an official announcement by the company, Cole has more than two decades of experience in digital commerce, technology, artificial intelligence and retail.
A business administration graduate from the University of Washington, Cole previously held senior leadership positions at several prominent companies, including luxury luggage brand Tumi and Samsonite.
He also served as CEO of floral company FTD and software company Tribute Technology before taking on leadership roles at XGen AI and furniture brand Thuma.
His appointment at Lands’ End comes as the American retailer looks to strengthen its business through technological innovation and improve the shopping experience for its customers.
A million-dollar annual salary
Cole's demanding role comes with a substantial compensation package. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the executive receives an annual base salary of $1.1 million.
He is also eligible for a performance-linked annual bonus with a target of 125% of his base salary, alongside a $550,000 signing bonus, subject to certain employment conditions.
His compensation package further includes restricted stock units and stock options, each valued at $1.25 million at the time of the grant.
Beginning in the 2027 financial year, Cole will also be eligible for an annual long-term incentive award with a target value of at least $3.025 million.