Forget Lodhi Garden and Nehru Park, Delhi’s hottest new running track has central air conditioning and escalators. When the city’s winter smog turns a simple morning jog into a wheezing hazard, most fitness lovers either brave the toxic air anyway or hit snooze on their goals. Not the city’s Gen Z. Refusing to let hazardous AQI levels bench them, young runners have found a wildly inventive workaround, taking over sprawling shopping malls at dawn to log their miles before the shutters even roll up. Screengrabs of the several reels from mall runs across NCR. more

One scroll through Instagram reels shows what the hype is about: people sprinting past darkened luxury storefronts at 7am, chased by bass-heavy beats blasting off rolling portable consoles. For those who live for their morning endorphins, trading smoggy parks for air-purified corridors has been a game-changer. “I usually run at Lodhi Garden, but by November my throat burns within ten minutes. Lapping empty mall corridors with a music console rolling beside us feels like a mini-rave. You get a proper 5K in without choking on smog, and the acoustics inside the atrium make the music echo like a concert, which looks unreal on reels,” says Ananya Verma, a Delhi University student who joined a Sunday morning run in Gurugram.

What started as a one-off experiment has quickly snowballed into a weekly winter ritual. “The AQI is bad, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go out of our homes running. And there’s nothing better than doing it as a community. We do it every weekend and so many people show up even though it is at 7am. After we did a couple, we realised that this should be turned into a recurring activity at least all winter,” says Pratham Dua from Zhor Run Club, which hosted a run in Gurugram on Sunday.

If you’re wondering how runners dodge weekend shoppers without causing inconvenience, the secret lies in beating the mall’s opening bell. “We make sure the slot we coordinate with the mall is early morning before the usual operating hours. It’s a way for us to make fitness fun and something young people can look at as community building. They can meet like-minded people, discuss ideas, make friends, and form a routine. We are currently trying to do at least two to three mall runs every month,” shares Aryan Kapoor from The Gym Collective.

Even better, once the cooldown stretches end, the morning hangout doesn’t have to step back outside into the haze. “By the time we wrap up our laps around 8:30 or 9am, the mall shutters are rolling up right on cue. So we all can go straight to grabbing iced coffees and breakfast inside the same building without ever stepping back into the smog,” adds Kabir Malhotra, who runs with the Chasee Club