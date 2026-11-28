Highway had just one song that eventually became 14, while the payment for Rockstar was delayed for eight months, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and music composer AR Rahman candidly recounted the little-known stories from their successful partnership spanning 15 years. Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman was at the Dehradun Literature Festival. (AFP) more

At the ongoing Dehradun Literature Festival, the Oscar-winning composer and the acclaimed director discussed many of their celebrated collaborations, including Rockstar (2011) and Highway (2014), revealing how some of their most memorable songs emerged from uncertainty, unexpected turns and a fair share of confusion.

What Rahman said One of the striking disclosures came from Rahman, who revealed that the producer of Rockstar was unhappy with the soundtrack and did not pay him for nearly eight months after its release.

"The producer didn't pay me for the whole 'Rockstar'. He said, 'I don't like the music'. I continued paying for the musicians and my travel expenses during this period. I didn't even tell Ali that I didn't get paid a penny for this movie," Rahman said, adding that he finally received a cheque eight months after the film's release.

But the making of Rockstar had its share of other twists too, including a rather amusing case where both collaborators thought the other had gone missing.

Ali recalled waiting for Rahman to respond, while the composer said he had no contact with the director, even though he had already worked on two songs and developed three ideas.

By then, the filmmaker had begun to wonder whether Rahman was reluctant to take up the project and was simply "being too polite to refuse".

The mystery was eventually unravelled during a location recce at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah.

Ali's assistant director heard from the shrine attendant that Rahman was also composing a song connected to the shrine. Since the dargah was featured in Rockstar, the information led Ali to believe the composer was indeed on board.

When he eventually contacted Rahman, the response was reassuring: "Ya, of course. We're doing the film. I've already made these three songs."

About the making of Highway If Rockstar had its share of missed connections, Highway offered an entirely different surprise -- the curious case of its soundtrack growing from one song to 14.

Recalling how things unfolded, Ali said Rahman had contacted him on Skype after Rockstar, asking whether he was making a new film and if he wanted him to do the music.

"I was like, 'Sir, there is only one song in this film.' He said, 'That's alright. What is the story about?' So, we made the film, and from one song the count went up to 14. Now, 'Highway' has more songs than 'Rockstar'," revealed Ali, drawing laughter from the audience.

But this was hardly the first time Rahman had seen a film's musical plans take an unexpected turn.

Recalling his collaboration with Mani Ratnam on 1995 classic Bombay, Rahman said the filmmaker had initially envisioned a documentary-like film, with no songs, to be shot in just 20 days. The film, however, eventually featured five songs, several of which went on to win awards and became part of pop culture.

The conversation also touched upon the unpredictability of hit music.

Asked about a song from Rockstar that they had not particularly liked, Rahman brought up "Sheher Mein Hoon Main Tere".

"We tried to make a least favourite song which became a super hit. There's a song called 'Sheher Mein Hoon Main Tere'. And that was number one in the UAE for like four months," he laughed. For Rahman, however, the joy of working with a filmmaker like Ali goes beyond the success of individual films or songs.

The iconic duo has delivered several critically acclaimed films and chart-topping soundtracks such as Tamasha (2015), Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) and most recently Main Vaapas Aaunga, with their collaborations often becoming as memorable for their music as for their storytelling.

Speaking about the creative partnerships that have shaped his journey, Ali described Ratnam as a mentor with whom he continues to work, before expressing his admiration for Ali.

"The satisfaction of working with a person like you makes me feel like I don't need to do other movies," he told Ali, adding that he would rather focus on meaningful collaborations and let the work speak to audiences than simply do more films.