Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he chose son Aryan Khan's name, says AbRam told him ‘you’re aura farming' in Tu Mil Jaaye
Shah Rukh Khan revealed the reason behind naming his eldest son, Aryan Khan and shared Gen Z terms that his son AbRam taught him.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan launched the new song from his upcoming film King, titled Daddy Cool, at Meta's House of Instagram 2026 event in Mumbai. During the event, hosted by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh revealed how he chose his eldest son Aryan's name and shared his younger son AbRam's reaction to his song Tu Mil Jaaye.
Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam's reaction to Tu Mil Jaaye
When Karan asked Shah Rukh how one could build the “legendary SRK aura”, the actor revealed that he first heard about “aura farming” from his 13-year-old son, AbRam. He added, “This song, Tu Mil Jaaye, was playing and I was flaunting my six-pack, so he said, ‘You are aura farming.’ He only told me mogging, that you are mogging everybody.”
Tu Mil Jaaye features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone romancing on a beach. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, along with an English rap by international pop star Ed Sheeran.
Shah Rukh also shared his take on what constitutes real aura, saying it comes from embracing one's inner self and uniqueness and showing it to the world. He further explained his belief that every name should have an aura. “With every name, music should play inside you. For example, when I was naming Aryan, I was thinking, what should we name him? Rahil, Sahil or Rahul? All are beautiful names. But then I said, no, we'll keep his name Aryan because behind that, music will come that will create the aura,” he said. He then went on to share the music he imagined would accompany Aryan's name.
The new song Daddy Cool, launched on November 27, marks Kareena Kapoor's reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were last seen together in Ra.One (2011). Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.
About King
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after three years. The actor had a memorable 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The film also marks the second collaboration between Shah Rukh and Siddharth, and his sixth with Deepika Padukone.
The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla, among others, in key roles.
Reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno, King is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, coinciding with Christmas.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.