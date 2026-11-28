When Karan asked Shah Rukh how one could build the “legendary SRK aura”, the actor revealed that he first heard about “aura farming” from his 13-year-old son, AbRam. He added, “This song, Tu Mil Jaaye, was playing and I was flaunting my six-pack, so he said, ‘You are aura farming.’ He only told me mogging, that you are mogging everybody.”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan launched the new song from his upcoming film King, titled Daddy Cool, at Meta's House of Instagram 2026 event in Mumbai. During the event, hosted by Karan Johar , Shah Rukh revealed how he chose his eldest son Aryan's name and shared his younger son AbRam's reaction to his song Tu Mil Jaaye.

Shah Rukh also shared his take on what constitutes real aura, saying it comes from embracing one's inner self and uniqueness and showing it to the world. He further explained his belief that every name should have an aura. “With every name, music should play inside you. For example, when I was naming Aryan, I was thinking, what should we name him? Rahil, Sahil or Rahul? All are beautiful names. But then I said, no, we'll keep his name Aryan because behind that, music will come that will create the aura,” he said. He then went on to share the music he imagined would accompany Aryan's name.

The new song Daddy Cool, launched on November 27, marks Kareena Kapoor's reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were last seen together in Ra.One (2011). Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.