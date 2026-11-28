Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead, might have slowed down at the box office but that has not stopped the film from breaking new records even then. The film is still going strong at the ticket window as it begins its fourth week in theatres. On Saturday, it finally surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It has also reignited hopes for a ₹2000-crore lifetime run. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. more

Ramayana worldwide box office update The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had seven consecutive days when it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. But the film saw a dip in its second week, during which daily collections fell below ₹30 crore. However, the film showed great surge in its third week, yet again earning over $1 million a day on Thursday, its 22nd day in theatres. Ramayana has showed enough momentum to outpace the biggest Indian blockbusters. Ramayana’s domestic earnings now stand at ₹1000 crore, becoming only the second Hindi film to do so after Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Overseas, thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana actually maintained its overseas run in its third weekend. After a spate of sub-$1 million days, Ramayana bounced back to bring in over $5 million in its third weekend. The film collected ₹5.00 crore on its 23rd day of release, taking its total overseas gross to ₹595.00 crore so far. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1790.10 crore worldwide.

Ramayana has now surpassed Baahubali 2’s ₹1788 crore mark at the worldwide box office to become the third highest-grossing Indian film. Ramayana had earlier overtaken the ₹1742-crore haul of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2. Ramayana is now eyeing the ₹2000 crore mark and Dangal’s all-time record of ₹2070 crore.