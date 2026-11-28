Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Ramayana Part 1 is not a box office loss, says producer Namit Malhotra about Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film as it collects ₹1790 crore
Ramayana was promoted as one of India's costliest films, with a budget of approximately ₹4000 crore. Producer Namit Malhotra
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5. The film has since grossed ₹1790 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films. However, there has been chatter that the film is a loss-making venture, given that the combined budget of the two Ramayana films is reported to be ₹4000 crore, the highest for any film in the country. But producer Namit Malhotra claimed that the film has only made them profits, not losses.
(Also Read: Namit Malhotra denies that Ravana was glorified in Ramayana Part 1; says people liked demon king due to Yash)
Budget and box office performance of Ramayana
On DD News, Namit was asked what he would say to those who claim Ramayana made losses after being mounted on a massive budget. “The audience has already given me 100 marks for the film. I have such audience support that they ask me to do more and to release Part 2 soon. The plan is to release it for Diwali 2028. Part 2 is a much bigger picture than Part 1. We needed a larger budget to market Part 1, and a larger budget will be required for the film than for Part 2's marketing,” he said.
The producer also claimed that he suffered no losses with Ramayana and even made profits, saying, “So, I want to ask the audience to watch the film without caring about these things. Watch the film for whatever the ticket costs. We have put our heart, soul and technology into presenting it to the world with pride. As far as the money goes, it is Lord Ram’s blessing that we have made profits and not suffered losses.” In the same conversation, Namit hit out at critics, claiming they didn’t know how business works.
Stating that his company, Prime Focus Limited, was listed on the stock market and valued at ₹20-25 crore, he claimed to have three decades of experience and a staff of 11,000. Namit also stated that Ramayana’s actors and director also claim not to know the film’s business, questioning how the critics would.
About Ramayana Part 1
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, and Adinath Kothare also star in it, while Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu. The first film opened to mixed reviews but has performed exceedingly well at the box office. The second part was initially scheduled for a 2027 release but was pushed to 2028.
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