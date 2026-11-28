On DD News, Namit was asked what he would say to those who claim Ramayana made losses after being mounted on a massive budget. “The audience has already given me 100 marks for the film. I have such audience support that they ask me to do more and to release Part 2 soon. The plan is to release it for Diwali 2028. Part 2 is a much bigger picture than Part 1. We needed a larger budget to market Part 1, and a larger budget will be required for the film than for Part 2's marketing,” he said.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5. The film has since grossed ₹1790 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films. However, there has been chatter that the film is a loss-making venture, given that the combined budget of the two Ramayana films is reported to be ₹4000 crore, the highest for any film in the country. But producer Namit Malhotra claimed that the film has only made them profits, not losses.

The producer also claimed that he suffered no losses with Ramayana and even made profits, saying, “So, I want to ask the audience to watch the film without caring about these things. Watch the film for whatever the ticket costs. We have put our heart, soul and technology into presenting it to the world with pride. As far as the money goes, it is Lord Ram’s blessing that we have made profits and not suffered losses.” In the same conversation, Namit hit out at critics, claiming they didn’t know how business works.

Stating that his company, Prime Focus Limited, was listed on the stock market and valued at ₹20-25 crore, he claimed to have three decades of experience and a staff of 11,000. Namit also stated that Ramayana’s actors and director also claim not to know the film’s business, questioning how the critics would.