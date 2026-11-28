After sending her audition clip, her meeting with director Reema was initially a shortlisting interview, and Anushree was not yet confirmed for the part. Reema wanted to know more about her upbringing, school life and interests, particularly because Mini is a physically active character. Anushree spoke about her time at Oakridge International School in Hyderabad, where she played basketball and participated in dance, drama and theatre. She had even represented her school at the district level in the Ranga Reddy district. She clarifies that she never reached the national level, but basketball was a competitive part of her school life.

Actor Anushree Shukla recently stepped into the world of Student of the Year: After Dark , playing Mini, a student who is yet to hit puberty despite being 18. While the character's circumstances set her apart from the other students at college, Anushree found herself connecting with Mini on a more personal level. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about landing the role in the Reema Maya-directed series, preparing for the character, working with the cast and her journey as an aspiring actor.

"I was always very fit and active. I used to love dance, drama, theatre and all these things. Somewhere, I think Reema saw Mini in that moment," she says.

The actor was subsequently informed that she had been selected. The next day, she was already on set, rehearsing the action sequences with the cast. By then, most of the principal cast, including Manya, Abhinav and Diya, had already been finalised, making her one of the last actors to join the team.

On finding a personal connection with Mini While Anushree has played several characters in the past, she considers Mini one of the first roles she has genuinely related to.

She previously played Gauri in an adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, a character whose background was vastly different from hers, often leaving her questioning why she had been cast. She also essayed Mrs Kashikar, a stern woman with a distinct Marathi-Hindi dialect, whom she loosely based on her grandmother.

"This is genuinely one of the first characters I have related to the most. I am, of course, very outgoing and well-spoken, but Mini can't say much. She is a happy girl, but somewhere she is looking for validation," she says. The actor reveals that her own school experiences helped her find an emotional connection with Mini. While she does not want to reveal too much about her personal life, she recalls being the 'cute little nice girl' growing up and having her share of difficult friendships.

Anushree describes herself as a late bloomer, both personally and professionally. After completing her engineering degree, she moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. While she prefers not to call her journey a struggle, she acknowledges how difficult it can be to establish oneself as a working actor.

"For us, it's very hard. We get one opportunity every one or two years. So I want to make sure that hopefully, through Mini, I'm able to do one nice project every six months," she says. She is also candid about the effort she has put into getting work. Anushree reveals that she has given over 200 auditions, many of which she has preserved in an unlisted YouTube playlist.

"I get very happy to get an audition because I'm like, 'now my two days would go into this.' I'm very clear that I'm giving my 100%. After that, whether someone takes me or not is a different matter. But the audition travels around the industry," she says.

She believes she has grown considerably since her early days as an actor. While she considered herself an average performer when she started out, she credits her training in Kathak, acting workshops and other experiences with helping her understand the nuances of performance.

Anushree has fond memories of shooting the series. She also has particular admiration for Shanaya Kapoor's work ethic and preparation on set. "I love her work ethic. I am a huge fan of her. I think in her lot, she is a class apart. She has a very free-flowing energy, is very prepared, comes with questions, has her notebook and is like a trained actor. She knows what she's doing," she says.

Anushree adds that Shanaya carried the show's responsibility remarkably well, without letting the pressure affect those around her. "The whole show is on her shoulders. And nowhere did she throw that anxiety on anyone. Nowhere did she feel like she wouldn't be able to do this. She maintained a very good energy publicly," she says.

On her previous experience in front of the microphone Before making her screen debut, Anushree had also explored voice acting. Her first show was Masaba Masaba, in which she played Pax, a Spanish-Indian girl. The makers were looking for someone comfortable with accents, and her familiarity with Spanish helped her land the part. Interestingly, Anushree also came from the business side of filmmaking. She worked as an operations manager at Sound and Vision Studios, where she handled around 50-60 dubbing titles. Moving from managing projects to actually performing in front of a microphone was an exciting experience for her.

On manifesting a call from Dharma and her admiration for Karan Johar Anushree admits that she has been manifesting an opportunity with Dharma Productions for years. She recalls watching Karan Johar's films growing up and hopes to work with him as a director someday. "I haven't met Karan Johar till now. But my hope is that one day, when we meet, we'll have the most lovely conversation. I'm a huge fan of him and what he has built. He's a class apart," she says.

She particularly admires how Karan has evolved with changing times and believes his willingness to listen to younger audiences has helped him take creative risks.

Referring to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she says, "What a cool, risky project. You basically roasted West Delhi, but you killed it and made it iconic."

Anushree also recalls watching Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with her family, including her grandmother and sister, and how deeply the film affected her understanding of relationships. "I remember that movie being so iconic in my life. It was what a movie! I think it's become a cult film now, even though it didn't receive much appreciation at the time. But I felt that if two people are not in love, they shouldn't be together. And that's a very important thing for a kid to understand," she says. She hopes to be directed by Karan someday, even if it is for a small role.