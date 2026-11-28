Mumbai, Actor Shahid Kapoor says the era of manufactured stardom is over as audiences today can distinguish between organic and paid popularity, and believes that authenticity is the only way for artists to connect with people. Shahid Kapoor says era of 'manufactured stardom' is over, authenticity matters more

Speaking about the prevalence of paid PR tactics and social media campaigns in the entertainment industry, Kapoor said such things are an open secret today.

"Everybody knows the fact that you can pay to get PR done today and I'm sure it was there 30 years back also. Since, I was not there at that time, so it must be different then. Also, there was no social media but there was media then. There's paid PR and that's a known fact; there's nothing to hide," the actor said at the latest edition of 'We the Women' event on Friday.

"I would not say that it is completely wrong because if you want to market yourself or your product, you need to pay and get promotions done. Now, it is happening across the board. And people know it, like you guys get it right, like what is a paid article and what is organic, etc," he said.

Kapoor said the audience has evolved and they are not easily swayed by manufactured narratives.

The "Cocktail 2" star said authenticity matters more today than a carefully packaged public image.

"The best thing to do is to stay authentic, I don't think they are looking for perfection, but for relatability and something that is real. And that's what connects with people today," the actor said.

"Also, the package thing, people are done with that. There was a time when there was a charm to it but I think there's so much of it now that people have moved on... You should know who you are talking to. It is very important to know that as an artist," he added.

Asked about the different kinds of movies being made, Kapoor said even though certain genres dominate the box office, audiences crave for diverse storytelling.

"I feel people have a palate for all kinds of movies. It's just that it depends on how accessible you make it but at the same time being artistic can cause you to become niche. And that is something that you need to learn over a period of time, if you want to reach out to a wider audience," he said.

The actor said filmmakers also need to understand that a section of the audience is becoming tired of repetitive storytelling and that there's a need to offer fresh experiences.

"There will always be periods where people are landing at the genre really well and that genre seems to become the flavour of the season. I don't think other genres are bad but I just feel that people are tired of the same old stuff being given to them.

"So, a breakthrough is not being made in terms of storytelling or screenplay or filmmaking or performance and therefore that space is something in which people are interested," Kapoor said.

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