Former Chief of the Army Staff General Ved Prakash Malik inaugurated FOTO 2026, the annual members’ group exhibition of the Photographic Society of Chandigarh (PSC), at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16 on Friday. The three-day exhibition, being held from November 27 to 29, features more than 100 photographs by 26 photographers across multiple genres. The three-day exhibition also offers workshops in portrait lighting, astrophotography and wildlife photography, marking 35 years of the Photographic Society of Chandigarh this year. more

The exhibition showcases landscapes, portraits, wildlife, street, macro and fine art photography, with works presented as high-quality prints. The society, which has been promoting photography as an art form since 1991, is marking 35 years of its activities through the annual showcase.

Speaking at the inauguration, General Malik said, “Photography is a powerful medium of storytelling that transcends barriers of language and culture. It requires patience, discipline, keen observation and an eye for detail.”

He said exhibitions of this nature celebrate artistic talent and encourage people to appreciate nature, human emotions and the world around them. He also congratulated the Photographic Society of Chandigarh for its continued efforts to nurture creativity and promote photography as an art form.

PSC president Kailash Sharma said the annual exhibition provided members an opportunity to share their finest creative work with photography enthusiasts across the region.

The exhibition also features three workshops and learning sessions by photographers during its three-day run. On the inaugural day, professional photographer and former photojournalist Rajneesh Katyal conducted a workshop titled ‘Beyond the Light – The Science, Art & Emotion of Portrait Lighting’. The session explored the relationship between lighting, skin, expression and mood in portrait photography.

On November 28, Canon Mentor Virender Adhikari is scheduled to conduct a hands-on workshop on ‘Light Painting & Astrophotography’, focusing on creative applications of light painting and astrophotography.

The final day's programme on November 29 will feature a presentation and photography session on wildlife photography by Shivang Mehta, a wildlife photographer and Sony Artisan. The session is scheduled for 3 pm and will be followed by the exhibition's closing ceremony.

The Photographic Society of Chandigarh has invited art and photography enthusiasts to visit the exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, between November 27 and 29.