Vadodara, A probe has begun after three students of GMERS Medical College in Gotri in Gujarat's Vadodara city lodged a ragging complaint with the dean of the institution and the National Medical Commission , an official said on Saturday. Three students of Gujarat's GMERS Medical College submit ragging complaint; probe on more

The alleged ragging incident took place on Wednesday night, he said, quoting details from the complaint.

"Three students were allegedly subjected to mental harassment by peers following a dispute over bursting firecrackers on the hostel premises. One of the students allegedly attempted to jump from the hostel's balcony but was rescued by another student present in the room," Dean Vishala Pandya told the media.

Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty, Pandya added.

"On Wednesday night, some students accused us of bursting firecrackers in the hostel. They made us stand in the lobby until the early hours of Thursday," one of the complainants said.

Another student said those involved in the episode threatened to ruin their careers.

"They mentally tortured us. I attempted to jump from the eighth-floor balcony, but another student saved me. We have lodged a complaint with the NMC and the college dean," the student claimed.

Under UGC and Supreme Court guidelines, any student can lodge a complaint with NMC either online or in person, and there is also an anti-ragging helpline through which complaints can be registered, GMERS Medical College media cell in-charge Dr. Hitesh Rathod said.

"Whenever the college receives an email from higher authorities regarding an incident on its campus, the anti-ragging committee must take appropriate action. Accordingly, a meeting of the committee began at 10 am on Saturday," he informed.

A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the nature of the alleged ragging, and further details would be shared after fully hearing both parties, Rathod said.

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