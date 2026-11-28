Two off-duty doctors came to the rescue of a 17-year-old boy from Singapore who fainted during a flight in China. The doctors, who happened to be travelling on the same aircraft, immediately stepped forward to help the teenager and continued to look after him even after the plane landed. A 17-year-old boy fainted during a flight in China and received timely medical assistance from two off-duty doctors. (Fujian Provincial Health Commission) more

According to a report by AsiaOne, the incident took place on November 22 aboard XiamenAir flight MF8406, which was travelling from Kunming to Xiamen.

Doctors rush to help The teenager suddenly fell ill during the flight, prompting the cabin crew to make an announcement seeking medical assistance. His lips had turned pale, his fingers were cold and he was not responding when spoken to.

(Also read: Co-pilot faints on flight from London carrying 193 passengers, rare red alert issued)

Two doctors, Ke Jianguo and Hong Qingqi, from the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, were returning from an academic conference when they heard the announcement.

The duo rushed to examine the teenager, whom the cabin crew had moved to the last row of the aircraft. An examination revealed that his blood pressure was low and that he was experiencing abdominal pain.

According to a report published by the Fujian Provincial Health Commission, the doctors attributed his condition to acute gastroenteritis, which had caused intestinal spasms and a subsequent drop in blood pressure.

Teenager wanted to call his father The teenager had reportedly experienced diarrhoea a day before the flight as well as shortly before boarding.

The doctors administered oxygen and an oral rehydration solution. Another passenger also offered gastrointestinal medication, which the doctors gave to the teenager after checking its suitability.

Within 30 minutes, his condition began to improve, with his blood pressure gradually returning to a healthier level and his abdominal pain easing.

"In the middle of the flight, once he fully regained consciousness, he wanted to call his father," Dr Ke told Xiamen Television, as quoted by AsiaOne.

However, as he could not make a phone call mid-flight, the doctors reassured him and remained by his side for the rest of the journey.

Doctors continue to help after landing As per Lianhe Zaobao, despite the teenager expressing his desire to continue his journey to Singapore, the doctors insisted on further examination to rule out any underlying heart problems.

(Also read: Singapore Airlines crew member falls ill mid-flight, passenger doctor steps in to help)

They accompanied him to the airport's medical room, where he underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The two doctors left only after confirming that his test results were normal and his vital signs were stable. The teenager later boarded another flight and returned home to Singapore.