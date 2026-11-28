India's data centre development pipeline is shifting towards larger facilities, with projects exceeding 50 MW accounting for 55% of the total in Q3 2026, up from 44.3% in 2025. Mumbai continued to dominate the market, accounting for 34 of the 80 planned facilities, or 42.5% of the total, while Hyderabad emerged as a key hub for large-format developments, with 93.3% of its pipeline comprising facilities above 50 MW, according to a report by Knight Frank India. Hyderabad emerged as a key hub for large-format developments, with 93.3% of its pipeline comprising facilities above 50 MW, according to a report by Knight Frank India. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels) more

The real estate consultant's analysis covers 80 proposed data centre facilities across seven key markets, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Kolkata, in Q3 2026. The report noted that the growing share of larger facilities reflects an increasing emphasis on high-capacity infrastructure across India's key data centre markets.

Mumbai recorded a 9.7% increase in its development pipeline, from 31 facilities in 2025 to 34 in Q3 2026. Of these, 18 facilities have capacities exceeding 50 MW, underlining the city's strength in the larger facility segments. Mumbai also remained the leading market for facilities exceeding 100 MW, with their number increasing from 10 in 2025 to 15 in Q3 2026, the report noted.

The city additionally recorded 16 facilities in the 10-50 MW category, the highest among the seven markets, reinforcing its position across both mid-sized and large-format developments, the report said.

Hyderabad emerged as the second-largest contributor to the pipeline, with its total number of facilities increasing 36.4%, from 11 in 2025 to 15 in Q3 2026.

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The city's growth was led by the above-100-MW category, where the number of facilities doubled from four to eight. It also recorded six facilities in the 50-100-MW segment. Consequently, 14 of its 15 pipeline facilities, or 93.3%, fall within the above-50-MW categories, making Hyderabad the market with the highest concentration of larger-format developments, the report noted.

Data centres above 100 MW record 80% growth An analysis of the development pipeline by facility size reveals a notable shift towards larger projects between 2025 and Q3 2026. The above-100-MW category emerged as the fastest-growing segment, with the number of facilities increasing 80%, from 15 in 2025 to 27 in Q3 2026. Its share of the total pipeline consequently rose from 21.4% to 33.8%, making it the largest category within the development pipeline.

The 50-100-MW segment also recorded an increase, albeit at a more moderate pace, with the number of facilities rising 6.3%, from 16 to 17. Its share of the total pipeline remained relatively stable, moving from 22.9% to 21.3%.

Together, facilities exceeding 50 MW increased from 31 in 2025 to 44 in Q3 2026, registering growth of 41.9%. Their combined share of the pipeline expanded by 10.7 percentage points to 55%.

Smaller data centre facilities see a decline In contrast, smaller facility categories, comprising projects of up to 50 MW, witnessed a contraction in their numbers. The 10-50-MW segment declined 3.8%, from 26 to 25 facilities, while the below-10-MW category fell 15.4%, from 13 to 11 facilities.

Their respective shares of the total pipeline declined from 37.1% to 31.3% and from 18.6% to 13.8%. Collectively, facilities below 50 MW fell from 39 in 2025 to 36 in Q3 2026. The trend suggests that while smaller facilities continue to form an important part of India's data centre development pipeline, incremental growth is increasingly concentrated in higher-capacity projects, the report said.

“India's data centre landscape is evolving not just in terms of the number of facilities being developed, but also in the scale of infrastructure being planned. The growing representation of larger-format facilities in the development pipeline points towards a changing development landscape, with Mumbai continuing to anchor the market and Hyderabad strengthening its position in the large-facility segment,” said Joseph Thilak, executive director, occupier strategy and solutions, and head of data centre business (India), Knight Frank India.

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"As the sector evolves, the ability to align development with infrastructure readiness, particularly power availability, connectivity and land requirements, will be important in supporting the next phase of growth," he said.