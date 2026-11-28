Kolkata, The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education has directed all government-recognised madrasahs in the state to discontinue their long-standing practice of observing a weekly holiday on Fridays and instead remain closed only on Sundays, officials said. Bengal madrasahs to discontinue Friday weekly holiday, observe Sunday off more

The "discontinuation of weekly holidays on working days other than Sunday" was announced by the board by means of a notification dated November 27, and was put up on its website on Saturday, asking all heads of state-recognised madrasahs to implement the new directive with immediate effect.

"As directed, all heads of recognised madrasahs are instructed to implement the academic calendar 2026 for smooth functioning of day-to-day academic and administrative activities of all madrasahs in the state.

"All recognised madrasahs under the control of this board shall observe Sunday as the sole weekly holiday, in accordance with the provisions of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and an earlier notification dated December 24, 2025 of this board," the notification said.

Accordingly, all recognised madrasahs under the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education are hereby directed to discontinue the practice of observing any additional routine weekly holiday on any weekday, other than Sunday, with immediate effect, it added.

The move comes amid a series of measures initiated by the state government to bring changes to the education system, including curriculum reforms, revisions in school fee structures, dress-code regulations for students and the introduction of biometric attendance.

For decades, several madrasahs in West Bengal had traditionally observed Friday as their weekly holiday, primarily to facilitate participation in congregational Jumma prayers, while remaining open on Sundays to make up for the lost academic day.

The new directive marks a departure from that practice and brings the weekly holiday schedule of recognised madrasahs in line with that of other educational institutions in the state.

The board has made it clear that no weekly holiday other than Sunday will be permitted, though institutions can remain closed on religious festivals and government-declared holidays in accordance with the academic calendar.

"This instruction shall not affect holidays declared by the Government of West Bengal/West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education or other competent authorities on account of public occasions, religious festivals, national events or any other specific reasons, as applicable," the notification said.

A section of the academic community said the move was aimed at ensuring uniformity in the holiday schedules of educational institutions and maintaining consistency in the academic calendar.

It is also seen as part of the government's broader effort to bring madrasas within the regulatory framework followed by mainstream educational institutions.

The development follows a similar decision by the Uttarakhand government, which had cancelled Friday holidays at 206 recognised madrasahs in October this year.

The West Bengal government has also stepped up its scrutiny of madrasah institutions in recent months.

In September, the administration ordered the closure of 252 unauthorised madrasahs across 22 districts of the state, citing alleged violations of prescribed norms, including inadequate documentation, lack of infrastructure, insufficient numbers of teachers and students, and discrepancies in the sources of financial funding.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.