Jaipur, Rajasthan Police on Saturday launched a two-day cybersecurity hackathon, bringing together 35 teams from across the country to develop technology-based solutions to five major challenges in tackling cybercrime. Rajasthan Police launches 2-day Cyber Security Hackathon in Jaipur more

The Cyber Security Hackathon-2026 was inaugurated by Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma at the Rajasthan Police Academy here.

The participating teams will work continuously for 24 hours to develop tools aimed at improving cybercrime investigation, prevention and recovery of money lost in frauds.

The hackathon has been organised by Rajasthan Police in collaboration with the Rajasthan Cyber Crime Control Centre .

Sharma said cybercriminals were constantly adopting new methods to target people through phishing links, fake websites, social media platforms and messaging applications. Police must therefore keep pace with technological developments and innovation to effectively counter such crimes, he said.

He said the state police would continue working with technology experts to find solutions to emerging cybercrime challenges. The solutions developed during the hackathon should be simple, practical and affordable, so that police personnel at different levels could use them effectively.

If any solution proves useful, it would be considered for implementation across Rajasthan, and the contributions of the participating teams and institutions would be recognised, Sharma said.

He also highlighted the growing concern over young people being lured with promises of jobs and subsequently pushed into criminal and other illegal activities. The police were strengthening their capabilities to address such emerging challenges, he said.

The five challenges identified for the hackathon include detecting scam messages and phishing links, analysing financial crimes and money trails, developing an artificial intelligence-based call detail record and internet protocol detail record analysis system, monitoring social media and Telegram, and analysing ATM footage.

Superintendent of Police Sumit Mehrda said teams would work on developing tools and systems to make police investigations faster and more effective.

DGP Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said tackling cybercrime required collective participation from citizens, students, banks, financial institutions, academic institutions and technology experts. He said Rajasthan Police had strengthened its capabilities through cyber training, dedicated cyber police stations and the cybercrime control centre.

Additional Director General of Police V K Singh highlighted the role of innovation, logical thinking and dedicated efforts in cybersecurity.

The 35 participating teams include members from Jaipur, Suratgarh, Pune, Punjab, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Patna and Tamil Nadu, among other places.

An exhibition showcasing technology related to artificial intelligence-based cyber solutions, open-source intelligence, forensic science and data analysis has also been organised as part of the event. A Capture the Flag competition is another feature of the hackathon.

Senior police and banking officials, cybersecurity experts and students from various colleges attended the inaugural programme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.