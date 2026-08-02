Lodha Developers to monetise 150 acres at data centre park in MMR for ₹10,000 cr: MD

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd is planning to sell 150 acre land in the next 3-4 years at its data centre park in Mumbai region for nearly ₹10,000 crore as part of its asset monetisation strategy, a top company official said. Lodha Developers Ltd is planning to sell 150 acre land in the next 3-4 years at its data centre park in Mumbai region for nearly ₹10,000 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

In a conference call with market analysts, Lodha Developers Managing Director Abhishek Lodha highlighted that land monetisation is not an exceptional item for this company, rather it is a planned recurring pillar of business.

He said the company now holds about 660 acres at its data centre park in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

"Of this, the first phase of 370 acres, we have already monetised about 130 acres, and we intend to further monetise about 150 acres over the next 3-4 years, which itself will generate close to ₹10,000 crore of sales," Abhishek said, as per the transcript of the interaction with the analysts.

The company is expecting an average of ₹60 crore per acre from the land sale at data centre park at Pallava in MMR.

The green data centre park has about 3 gigs of power availability at about US0.08 per unit, 5 fiber optic routes, 5 transmission lines and approval under the Maharashtra Green Integrated Data centre policy, the MD stated.

"The data centre is largely self-funded from land sales inside the same park. It does not add to group leverage, and it does not compete with our DevCo (housing business) for capital in any significant manner," Abhishek asserted.

Lodha Developers, one of the leading real estate firms in the country, has a presence in the MMR, Pune and Bengaluru markets. It is planning to launch its first housing project in Delhi-NCR this fiscal year.

Lodha Developers builds housing, commercial projects (offices, malls, warehousing & industrial parks and data centres).

Talking about the financial and operational metrics, Abhishek told analysts to assess the company on the basis of "accounting profit after tax, the numbers that are audited that flow into book value and against which return on equity is actually computed."

Alongside this, he noted that operating cash flow is also important because profit and cash together are the true reflection of any business.

Lodha Developers is targeting 20 per cent annual growth in net profit this fiscal year to ₹4,100 crore on better demand for its housing properties, strong execution of projects and land monetisation in data centre parks.

The company has achieved best-ever quarterly profit during the April-June period of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The company's profit doubled to ₹1,373.1 crore in the June quarter from ₹675 crore in the year-ago period.

The PAT margin improved to 26.9 per cent in the June quarter of FY27 from 18.6 per cent a year ago.

Total income rose to ₹5,096.7 crore from ₹3,624.7 crore.

During the entire 2025-26 fiscal year, Lodha Developers logged a net profit of ₹3,430.7 crore on a total income of ₹17,119.5 crore.

In the latest investors' presentation, Lodha Developers noted that the company's net profit jumped sixfold to over ₹3,400 crore in the last fiscal year as against around ₹500 crore in FY21.

On the operational front, Lodha Developers reported a 4 per cent year-on-year growth in sales bookings or pre-sales to ₹4,630 crore during April-June 2026-27.

"In terms of the rest of the year, we reaffirm our ₹24,000 crore pre-sales guidance for FY27, and we expect H1 to be 40-42 per cent of the full year," Abhishek said.

Lodha Developers sold properties worth ₹20,530 crore in FY26, up from ₹17,630 crore in 2024-25.