Singapore Airlines crew member falls ill mid-flight, passenger doctor steps in to help

A doctor travelling on a Singapore Airlines flight stepped in to help a cabin crew member who became seriously ill shortly after take-off. Despite having spent years away from emergency medicine, she administered an intravenous (IV) drip, provided medication and stayed beside him for approximately three hours until the aircraft landed. A doctor administered an IV drip to an ailing flight attendant and stayed beside him until the plane landed. (Nicole K/RedNote)

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According to a Mothership report published on October 25, the incident took place on October 17 aboard a flight from Chengdu, China, to Singapore. The woman, identified by her Xiaohongshu username Nicole K, shared her experience in an October 21 post.

Two announcements prompt doctor to help Nicole, who was flying with Singapore Airlines for the first time, said an announcement requesting medical personnel was made soon after departure. However, she initially hesitated.

"First time I heard it, I didn't get up right away. 'There must be other doctors on board...' I thought."

She explained that she had not worked in an emergency room for years. Having spent the past decade practising aesthetic medicine, including Botox and filler injections, she worried that her emergency treatment skills had "rusted".

When the crew repeated their request, Nicole decided to help.

She found a young male flight attendant lying weakly on the floor, with cold limbs and a faint pulse. He appeared confused and struggled to speak, although he managed to say he felt nauseous.

Crew member improves after treatment Nicole requested a stethoscope and asked the cabin crew to help measure his blood pressure, oxygen levels and blood sugar.

She then prepared an IV drip. Although the man's veins were difficult to locate, she managed to insert the catheter on her first attempt.

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"Thank goodness all those years in the ER weren't wasted," she wrote.

She also administered anti-nausea medication and continued monitoring him. Around 30 minutes later, his pulse had strengthened and he appeared more alert.

With roughly three hours still remaining before landing, Nicole chose to remain beside him rather than return to her seat. After the aircraft reached Singapore, she handed him over to medical personnel on the ground.

Doctor praises cabin crew Reflecting on the experience, Nicole said she was proud that she had overcome her nervousness to help. She also praised the flight attendants for their cooperation.

"Huge thanks to the Singapore Airlines crew for this rescue mission. Without a familiar medical team on the plane, everything had to be communicated step-by-step, but they were super cooperative—helping find equipment and caring for the patient."