Razorpay Software Ltd., a fintech firm backed by Tiger Global Management, is preparing to publicly file documents for an initial public offering in India as early as next week, according to people familiar with the matter. Razorpay, the Bengaluru-based digital payments firm, is preparing to file IPO documents as early as next week. (Bloomberg)

The Bengaluru-based company is expected to begin investor roadshows immediately after the filing and could target an IPO launch as early as February, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The offering, which will comprise both primary and secondary shares, could raise as much as $600 million, the people said.

Axis Capital Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are advising on the offering, they added.

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Deliberations are ongoing and details including the size, structure and timing of the transaction could change, the people said. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment. Representatives for Razorpay and the other banks didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The company confidentially filed draft IPO documents in June and received regulatory approval last week. India’s confidential filing route allows prospective issuers to keep their draft offer documents private, with details disclosed closer to the share sale.

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Razorpay could be among a number of companies looking to tap India’s buoyant IPO market next year. Companies have raised about $18.6 billion through first-time share sales in India so far in 2026, putting the market within reach of last year’s record $22.4 billion.

The company, which also counts GIC Pte., Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator and Lightspeed among its investors, competes with fintech firms including PayU, Cashfree Payments, BillDesk and CCAvenue in India’s rapidly expanding digital-payments market.

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Razorpay is a full-stack financial-services company that provides digital payments and business-banking solutions to Indian companies, according to its website. Founded in 2014, the company provides payment and banking infrastructure to businesses including Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Lenskart, Indian Oil Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Swiggy.