Nvidia shares fell less than 1% on Wednesday, reversing their earlier gains. The decline came even after the chipmaker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that were higher than analysts had expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 607 points, or 1.2%, as losses in healthcare, energy and industrial stocks added pressure on the index. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite traded close to the flatline, showing a mixed performance across major US stock indexes.

US stock markets ended Wednesday's session lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 607 points as Nvidia shares lost their earlier gains despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the much-awaited Anthropic initial public offering (IPO).

Why did US stocks fall even after Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings?

Why did US stocks fall even after Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings?

Nvidia also raised its revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year ending January 2028. The company expects revenue to grow 75% year over year, according to its latest guidance.

This was Nvidia's first earnings report since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week. His departure came days after he admitted to having an affair with a businesswoman who was alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Eric Parnell, chief market strategist at Great Valley Advisor Group, said the leadership change was not linked to defective chips or problems with Nvidia's products. He said the market would need time to adjust to the change but would eventually work through it, according to CNBC.

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Other major stocks also dragged down the Dow. Healthcare company UnitedHealth fell 4%, while energy giant Chevron declined around 3%. Industrial company Caterpillar also lost nearly 3%.

The latest losses followed another weak session on Tuesday. The Dow dropped more than 1%, while the S&P 500 recorded its lowest closing level since July 29. The Nasdaq Composite also fell almost 1% on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since April during the trading session.

Investors await Fed minutes and Anthropic IPO Investors are now watching for the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting, which are scheduled to be released on Wednesday afternoon.

The minutes could provide more details about the Federal Reserve's discussions on interest rates and the US economy. At its October meeting, Fed policymakers decided to keep the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.75% to 4% range.

Investors are also preparing for the highly anticipated Anthropic IPO later this week. The AI company's shares are expected to be priced above the earlier proposed range of $70 to $78, multiple sources told CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday.

Amazon, Alphabet and Broadcom gain ahead of Anthropic IPO Shares of companies with direct business and investment links to Anthropic moved higher ahead of its stock market debut. Amazon shares gained 2%, while Alphabet shares rose nearly 1%. Both companies are major investors in Anthropic and are seen as ways for investors to gain indirect exposure to the AI company.

In April, Amazon agreed to invest up to $25 billion in Anthropic. The investment builds on the companies' partnership in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Google parent Alphabet also announced plans to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic in April, expanding its existing partnership with the AI company.

Chipmaker Broadcom also gained almost 3% ahead of the IPO. The company is a major Anthropic partner and is involved in financing chips and networking products for the AI firm. Broadcom announced a special purpose vehicle to finance $63 billion worth of chips and networking products that will be leased to Anthropic.

Also read: AI stocks rally: Nvidia, CoreWeave, Nebius, AMD shares jump after $130 billion forecast

Retail investors show strong interest in Anthropic IPO Interest in Anthropic's IPO is also growing among individual investors, with some retail investors moving money between investment accounts to get a chance to buy the company's shares. Retail investor Dan Shetty said he moved around $12,000 from Fidelity to Robinhood after withdrawing money from his Roth IRA to participate in the IPO.

Shetty said he did not want to regret missing investment opportunities in major AI companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI during the AI boom. The excitement among small investors could make Anthropic's stock market debut one of the biggest IPO events for retail investors.

Vanda Research estimates that Anthropic could attract around $250 million in net buying from retail investors on Thursday, when its shares are expected to begin trading. This estimated retail buying could be twice the amount seen during SpaceX's IPO, according to Vanda Research.

Jai Malhi, senior strategist at Vanda Research, told CNBC that this could become the largest amount of net retail buying recorded by the firm for a stock on its first day of trading.

How US markets opened on Wednesday US stocks started Wednesday's trading session on a mixed note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opening higher while the Dow moved lower.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% shortly after the opening bell, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 216 points, or 0.4%, shortly after the market opened before extending its losses during the session.