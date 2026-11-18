Gold prices continued to fall on Wednesday, dropping below $3,800 per ounce. Prices came close to their lowest level in 14 months as investors worried that the US Federal Reserve may increase interest rates further to control inflation. Gold prices fall below $3,800 per ounce to a 14-month low amid US Fed rate hike fears. (Pexel)

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $3,790.18 per ounce at 00:48 ET (05:48 GMT) on Wednesday. US gold futures also dropped 1.1% to $3,823.67 per ounce.

The fall came after Federal Reserve officials signalled that more interest rate hikes may be needed to bring inflation closer to the central bank's 2% target.

A stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury bond yields also put pressure on gold prices. Gold does not offer any interest to investors. This makes it less attractive when bonds offer higher returns, according to Yahoo Finance.

Gold hits weakest closing level since September 2025 Gold had already ended the previous trading session 0.2% lower, recording its weakest closing price since September 2025.

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The precious metal has lost more than 25% of its value since the United States-Iran conflict began in late February. Rising energy costs and concerns about higher inflation have increased expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, putting pressure on gold.

The US dollar index rose 0.1% to 103.65. A stronger dollar makes gold, which is traded in US dollars, more expensive for investors using other currencies. This can reduce demand for the precious metal, according to Yahoo Finance.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield remained above 5%. It was approaching its longest period of staying at this level in almost two decades.

Higher Treasury yields make interest-paying investments more attractive compared with gold, which does not offer regular interest income. This can encourage investors to move money away from bullion when they expect interest rates to remain high.

Fed officials signal more interest rate hikes Recent comments from Federal Reserve policymakers have increased expectations that the central bank may need to raise interest rates further to control inflation. St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem indicated that the US economy would probably need several more interest rate increases before spring.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams also said that policymakers still had more work to do to bring inflation back to the Fed's 2% target. Financial markets were pricing in 25-basis-point interest rate hikes in December and January. Investors were also expecting another rate adjustment by April.

Investors were waiting for the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting, which were scheduled to be released later on Wednesday. The minutes could provide more details about policymakers' views on inflation and the future direction of interest rates, according to Yahoo Finance.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh had avoided directly discussing interest rates in his comments earlier in the week. Instead, he spoke about possible economic developments linked to artificial intelligence.

Silver, platinum and palladium prices also fall Other precious metals also traded lower on Wednesday as concerns about higher interest rates and a stronger US dollar affected the broader market.

Silver prices declined 0.8% to $47.0145 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.5% to $1,424.45 per ounce.

Spot palladium dropped 0.7% to $965.10 per ounce. Palladium futures also declined 0.9% to $963 per ounce.

ANZ warns of possible bigger December rate hike Analysts at ANZ said that investors looking to buy gold at lower prices after its recent fall could provide some support to the metal. However, they warned that further Federal Reserve rate hikes and a possible recovery in stock markets could reduce investment in gold, according to Yahoo Finance.

ANZ's main forecast expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points each in December, January and March. However, the bank warned that it could not rule out a bigger 50-basis-point rate hike in December. Such an increase would put additional pressure on gold prices.

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Financial markets were pricing in around 80 basis points of additional interest rate tightening during the current cycle. ANZ said that further rate increases could extend the recent correction in gold prices.

ANZ keeps $4,800 gold price forecast for 2027 Despite the recent fall in gold prices, ANZ maintained its positive outlook for the precious metal over the medium and long term. The bank expects gold to reach $4,800 per ounce in 2027.

ANZ said political uncertainty in the US could support gold demand. Concerns surrounding government funding, debt negotiations and fiscal policy may encourage investors to hold gold as a way to diversify their investments, according to Yahoo Finance.

The bank also expects fresh purchases by institutional and retail investors to help establish support for gold prices around $3,600 per ounce.

ANZ's forecast suggests that the bank sees the current weakness in gold prices as potentially temporary. However, it warned that further Federal Reserve rate hikes remain a major risk for gold in the coming months.

Investors await Fed minutes for further direction Gold's fall below $3,800 highlights how expectations of higher US interest rates are affecting the precious metals market. A stronger dollar and elevated Treasury yields have also made it difficult for gold to attract investors.

Investors will now watch the Federal Reserve meeting minutes, upcoming inflation data and further comments from central bank officials for clues about future interest rate decisions. These developments could help determine whether gold prices continue falling or begin to recover, according to Yahoo Finance.