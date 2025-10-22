Fan’s video of Indian cricketers on Singapore Airlines flight goes viral: ‘Rohit Sharma is the real legend'

A fan’s Instagram video from inside Team India’s flight to Singapore has gone viral, sparking a discussion about privacy and fans intruding on players’ personal space. The clip was shared by Instagram user Sai Sharma, who happened to be travelling on the same flight as the Indian squad. The post has sparked a discussion about privacy and fans intruding on players’ personal space.(Instagram/@saishar0)

In the video, Sharma films players settling into their seats, with Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and others visible on board. In a separate post, he also shared selfies with players, including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, describing it as a memorable encounter.

In the caption of the post, Sharma wrote, “Flew to Singapore with Team India, what an experience! All the players were humble, but here’s how it went:”

He said he wanted a photo with KL Rahul, but didn’t ask because the cricketer was unwell. He also mentioned that Yashasvi Jaiswal declined a photo request three times, which he said was understandable and likely due to tiredness.

He then wrote, “But the real legend — Rohit Sharma. So humble, took photos with everyone, even stopped for one with my dad. That’s what true leadership looks like.”

“The fact thing is I respect that players have the right to say no,” he added.

(Also Read: Man claims US team treated Indian colleagues as ‘dumping ground’, sent them all boring, thankless work)

Video sparks discussion

The post has since triggered a discussion online, with many users saying players are not obligated to click selfies, especially while travelling or resting between matches. Several commenters also pointed out that repeatedly insisting on pictures can be intrusive, even if the request seems harmless to the fan.

“Players are not obligated to click pics with everyone. They are human beings after all. Infact, I think it’s rude to intrude and ask for pics.. they are not at the stadium playing,” one user wrote.

“People are tired and that too after such a long flight. You can't just defame someone in the caption just because they refused to give you pictures. Respect their privacy,” commented another.

“Saying no to a selfie isn’t arrogance. It’s called having boundaries. Stop acting entitled.. no one owes you a photo,” remarked a third user.

Some users also spoke out in support of Yashasvi Jaiswal. “I have met Jaiswal during IPL he's not arrogant at all , in fact he's a very humble and sweet kid. Me and my friends were calling Sanju , we didn't even call him but he was so sweet that he himself smiled and waved at all the fans and let us take videos. It's okay , not every time they feel the same. They are on a tour they might have a heavy physical day , they might be tired, jet-lagged or anything else, you never know,” one user said.

“Jaiswal is really sweet bumped into him in Birmingham had a good chat and a picture,” shared another.