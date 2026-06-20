Haryana man claims Singapore Airlines denied his wife an extra bread, airline responds

A Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to Delhi turned into a frustrating ordeal for an Indian traveller, who claimed the carrier delivered a miserable flying experience. Taking to X, the passenger said the flight was delayed by an hour, with passengers trapped in a suffocating cabin with no air conditioning. He further claimed that the meal service ran out of both vegetarian and chicken options within just five minutes, leaving a largely Indian passenger base with only lamb and fish. He further alleged that the airline crew were unhelpful, claiming that his experience was “a case of racism”. The Indian passenger claimed that the crew denied an extra bread roll to his wife, who is a vegetarian. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“On SQ406 from Singapore to Delhi and this is honestly my first time flying with the airline and a VERY BAD first and last experience with Singapore Airlines. Flight delayed by an hour. We sat inside the aircraft for 60 minutes with ZERO AC. Fine, delays happen. Then meal service starts and within FIVE MINUTES they run out of vegetarian meals AND chicken meals. On a flight to India. Imagine running out of veg and chicken at the same time. What exactly did you guys pack for this flight? The only options left were lamb and fish,” Haryana-based Kartik tweeted.

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He added that he asked the flight attendant if his wife, who is a vegetarian, could have an extra bread roll, but was allegedly denied. He couldn’t share his food as it didn't have a bread roll.

“She was literally willing to take the fish meal WITHOUT the fish just so she could have something to eat. Even then, the attendant flat out refused to give a single bread roll.”

The man shared, “Apparently, because I already had butter with my meal, I couldn’t get an extra bread roll. And she had already received one with her meal. Seriously? Yes, we didn’t pre-book meals. That’s on us. Spare me the aviation expert gyan. I know many of you will say we deserve to be punished for not pre-booking.”

The passenger claimed that during this ordeal, a fellow passenger stood up for the couple and offered him a piece of bread. “Shoutout to the random Singaporean passenger who stood up for us and asked the crew since when asking for a bread roll violated policy. He even offered his own bread roll. And then the same passenger exchanged the fish from her meal and gave my wife the bread roll.”

He slammed Singapore Airlines and sarcastically wrote the airline “is promoting globalism and fraternity amongst nationalities by making vegetarians depend on strangers for dinner. And apparently chicken eaters too.”

“As I’m typing this, more kalesh is happening around me because half the flight seems to be vegetarian. Poor planning bro. And yes, poor planning on my end too. I genuinely thought this was a world-class airline. Turns out it’s just an overhyped blue bus.”