Google scientist slams United Airlines first-class meal, calls it 'bowl of sadness'. Airline responds

A Google scientist’s complaint about an in-flight first-class meal has sparked a discussion about the declining quality of airline food and premium cabin services. The post has garnered over 8.4 million views.(X/@docmilanfar)

Peyman Milanfar, a distinguished scientist at Google, took to X to share a photograph of his dinner served aboard a United Airlines flight after travelling more than 5 hours in first class. The image shows a plastic tray of assorted salad greens, cubes of cheese and meat, pumpkin seeds and a whole tomato.

“Hey @united is this a joke? I just flew 5+ hours in First Class and this bowl of sadness is what you serve me for dinner,” Milanfar wrote in the X post.

He stated that the combination of “3D-printed mystery meat, cafeteria cheese cubes,” and a whole tomato that “needed a chainsaw” to cut was “genuinely unbelievable.”

Airline reacts

The post, shared on Sunday, quickly went viral and has since garnered over 8.4 million views. It also caught the attention of United Airlines, which apologised, saying, “We’re sorry the meal didn’t meet your expectations, Peyman. This is not the experience we want for you.” The airline further urged him to share his confirmation number via direct message so it could review the case.

How did social media react?

Meanwhile, reacting to the post, one user jokingly wrote, “I’d really like to know what that “meat” is?? And I guess they figured to keep you busy on the semi long flight, you can cut your own tomato.”

“First class used to feel special. Now it's just points, miles, and the right credit cards. Anyone who knows the game can get the seat, access the lounge, or snag an upgrade. The places are packed with people who grinded their way in. Nothing exclusive about it anymore,” commented another.

“1. Bowl of sadness is poetry. 2. The mystery meat is clearly chopped sliced deli turkey breast. 3. I was willing to tolerate this until the whole tomato. That's hella petty. 4. If they even offered first class, Spirit and Southwest Airlines would give you a grocery list instead,” wrote a third user.

“I got this after 24 hours of labor at the hospital. The salad had a bug in it and the fork was dirty. All restaurants were closed. It was 3am,” shared one user.

“They have really gone downhill. A recent flight to Vegas and they didn’t have enough meals; flight attendant said it was because I didn’t preorder my meal. @united please stop putting the B team in first class!” wrote another.