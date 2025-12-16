Groom arrives on chartered flight at 2:45 am after IndiGo’s last-minute cancellation

A groom booked a chartered flight to attend his own wedding after IndiGo cancelled his flight, a dramatic moment that has now gone viral on Instagram. The video captures the emotional turmoil faced by the couple on their big day. (Instagram@themustmedia)

The video captures the emotional turmoil faced by the couple on their big day. As per the clip, the groom was supposed to arrive at the wedding venue by a scheduled IndiGo flight, but the plan fell apart after the airline cancelled the service at the last minute, leaving him stranded.

With the wedding muhurat approaching and no clear alternative in sight, the bride appeared visibly distressed, unsure if the ceremony would go ahead as planned.

Refusing to let the setback ruin their special day, the groom took an extraordinary step. He reportedly booked a chartered flight to ensure he could reach the venue on time. The decision proved to be a turning point. In the later part of the video, the mood shifts dramatically as news of the groom’s arrival spreads.

The bride is then seen smiling and laughing, her earlier tears replaced with visible relief and joy. Family members cheer as the groom finally arrives, and the wedding celebrations resume with renewed enthusiasm. The couple is later seen together, beaming with happiness as rituals continue.

The video has struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the groom’s determination and called the gesture deeply romantic. Others pointed out how unexpected travel disruptions can affect life’s most important moments. The heartwarming clip continues to draw widespread attention, turning a near-disaster into a memorable love story.

Social media reactions

''Prefect example of “If he wanted to he would,'' a user said.

''Poor sweet girl! How much stress she must’ve gone through on such a beautiful day,'' another user wrote.

''Indigo ne lifetime memory bna lia,'' a third user commented.