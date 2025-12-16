‘Even after saving crores, many don’t return to India’: Man explains why life abroad feels easier

An Indian man has triggered a wider conversation online after sharing his thoughts on why many people choose to stay abroad despite emotional ties to India. Taking to X, the man identified as Swapnil Kommawar shared a post recounting a recent conversation with a friend living in Canada. A man sparked debate after sharing why many Indians stayed abroad, saying better work culture and peace of mind made life outside India easier.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In his post, Kommawar wrote, “Yesterday I was talking to my friend who stays in Canada. He told me something very honestly. He said, Even after saving 5–6 crore, many people don’t feel like coming back to India. Not because they hate India. But because life there is… easier.”

He went on to explain the reasons shared by his friend, adding, “He said: Work culture is better. Rules are clear. Overtime is paid. Less corruption. Here, even small things drain energy pollution, traffic, daily stress.”

Peace of mind over money

Kommawar further noted that, according to his friend, financial success alone was not enough to outweigh daily challenges. “He said money matters, but more than that, peace of mind, dignity at work, and system support matter a lot,” the post read.

At the same time, the post acknowledged the emotional connection many Indians continue to feel towards their homeland. “He still loves India emotionally. But practically, life abroad feels more stable. No judgement. Just sharing what he felt. Everyone has their own priorities in life,” Kommawar added.

Take a look here at the post:

The post quickly gained attention, resonating with many users while also drawing sharp criticism from others.

Mixed reactions from social media users

One user commented, “Just make the cities livable. Build footpath, stop littering everywhere, get some civic sense and solve pollution problem.” A second user highlighted safety concerns, saying, “Many NRI have even stopped making their yearly trips to India because people are genuinely afraid of being scammed by someone on the road or even by their relatives.”

The discussion also took a cultural turn, with one user remarking, “People who returned after watching Swadesh might be cursing themselves now.” Others echoed similar frustrations, with comments such as, “Patriotism does not pay bills or fix daily chaos,” “Quality of life matters more than slogans,” and “Loving India and living comfortably are two different things.”