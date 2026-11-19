Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has set a new benchmark for Hindi films at the box office. However, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya believes there is room for different kinds of cinema, including family entertainers, a genre he excels in. In a recent interaction, the director, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, praised the success of Dhurandhar, but also insisted that audiences also want films like his upcoming film. Sooraj Barjatya called Dhurandhar 'a wonderful film'. (PTI)

'Dhurandhar is a wonderful film' Speaking to SCREEN, Sooraj spoke about his film in the context of the benchmark set by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. He said, “Every film has its place. Dhurandhar is good in its way. It’s a wonderful film. But the audience also need a film like this, alongside Dhurandhar.”

Sooraj also said that he does not let box-office collections dictate his approach to filmmaking. Instead, he focuses on making entertaining films that audiences can enjoy together. He said, “I have always been taught not to get bothered by a film’s collection. And to make an entertaining film because people spend their Diwali bonus on it. Young filmmakers have taught me to have confidence in this profession. If one film doesn’t work, the other will. It is the story that works and not the maker. As a young filmmaker, I looked at making a number 1 film, but at 61, I don’t have that fear. I am more free today. I would like the film to resonate well. I would want the audiences to come to theatres and see the film with family.”