Co-pilot faints on flight from London carrying 193 passengers, rare red alert issued

An easyJet co-pilot was hospitalised after he fainted on a flight from London to Portugal. As per reports, the incident occurred on July 27 and the co-pilot was met by paramedics upon landing. Later, he was taken to Lisbon's Santa Maria Hospital for treatment. All the passengers onboard landed safely after the co-pilot fainted. (Unsplash)

Post the medical incident, a rare red alert was issued. For the unversed, a red alert is a mandatory half of operations as a safety measure on a plane. Despite what happened, the flight, which was carrying 193 passengers, landed safely and in line with the procedures, reported The Independent. (Also Read: Singapore Airlines crew were 'stoic, did everything they could': Passenger on turbulence nightmare at 37,000 feet)

How did easyJet respond to the incident?

An easyJet spokesperson told The Independent, "easyJet can confirm that the flight EZY2459 from Luton to Lisbon was met by the paramedics upon landing due to a pilot member feeling unwell. The Captain landed the flight routinely in line with procedures, and passengers disembarked normally. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised. The safety and welfare of passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority."

Earlier, when the pilot of a small airplane flying from Westchester, New York, suffered a medical emergency, a Connecticut woman onboard took control of the aircraft and attempted to land it safely. During the commotion, the plane crashed near the runway at Martha's Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts. The accident caused the left wing of the 2006 Piper Meridian to break in half, resulting in a terrifying ordeal for the passengers. (Also Read: Aeromexico passenger opens emergency plane door, walks on wing. Here's why)

Emergency personnel quickly arrived on the site to provide medical help. The 79-year-old pilot was evacuated to a Boston hospital in critical condition. In contrast, the passenger was unharmed and underwent evaluation at Martha's Vineyard Hospital before being released.