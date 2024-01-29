Aeromexico passenger opens emergency plane door, walks on wing. Here's why

In a shocking incident, an Aeromexico passenger opened the emergency exit door and started to walk on the plane’s wing. The incident occurred when the plane was still parked, and waiting to take off from the Mexico International Airport, reported the BBC. Passengers on the Aeromexico flight waiting for the take off.(X/@CapiSuperGirl)

The man took this action on a Guatemala City-bound flight after it was delayed by nearly five hours and left passengers without air conditioning or water. After the man re-entered the aircraft, he was taken into custody by the local police.

The airport told the Associated Press that "yesterday a passenger on a flight to Guatemala opened an emergency door on a plane while it was stationary at a remote position, stood on a wing and then re-entered the cabin, without affecting the aircraft or anyone else. In line with international security regulations, this person turned himself over to the authorities.” (Also Read: Virgin Atlantic flight cancelled after passenger makes horrifying discovery on plane's wing)

While the man was taken away by the police, other passengers came together and made a joint statement, supporting his actions and saying that he tried to 'save lives'. The passengers wrote in their statement, "The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers. He saved our lives."

A few videos and pictures of the incident were shared on X, which quickly went viral. The post shows agitated people waiting on the plane, while one of the passengers can also be seen arguing with a flight attendant.

This post was shared on January 27. Since being posted, the share has more than three lakh views and over 1,300 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post, and said that 'they would have done the same.'

An individual wrote, "It reminded me of you have to do whatever it takes to survive."

A second added, "I would have done the same."

A third posted, "Aeroméxico has terrible service, a week ago 36 hours of flight delay. And no one gave an answer @Aeromexico."

Airport authorities did not identify the man and declined to comment on whether he remains in custody or faces charges. Flight tracking sites verified that there was a four-hour and 56-minute delay on flight AM672 to Guatemala City.