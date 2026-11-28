Ranchi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said Jharkhand will be among the leading states in the country by 2050 as a result of efforts being made by his government. Jharkhand to be among country's leading states by 2050: Hemant Soren more

Soren was speaking at an event marking the conclusion of the 26th statehood day celebrations and commemorating the second year of his second government in Ranchi's Khelgaon in the presence of Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and other dignitaries.

During the occasion, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 1,650 development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore pertaining to water resources, road, rural development, health, building construction and other departments.

"We have accelerated the pace of development in the state. We will ensure that Jharkhand stands on par with the leading states of the country by 2050. There is immense potential to take this state forward.

"What is needed is an honest vision dedicated to the 3.25 crore people of the state. With this very spirit, your 'Abua Sarkar' is working relentlessly," Soren said.

The CM said Jharkhand possesses the country's largest mineral reserves, which have been supplied not only across the country but also to various nations around the world for centuries.

"Jharkhand has significantly contributed to the education, social, economic and intellectual development of other states and countries. Unfortunately, the indigenous people of the state ended up at the very bottom of the ladder when it came to receiving benefits of that same progress," Soren said.

He said Jharkhand's youth are showcasing their talents across various fields, including sports, art, culture and education.

"The youth will have to take a pledge to ensure a better future for the generations to come by preserving water, forests and land, which are the foundations of our existence," Soren added.

"If our rights are denied by any power, we are capable of fighting for them whether through legal battles or political struggles," he added.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The state's foundation day is celebrated on November 15, which also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The state government, this year, decided to hold fortnight-long foundation day celebrations, which concluded on Saturday. It coincided with the day Soren took the oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28, 2024.

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