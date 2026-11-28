Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Saturday spoke with the country's first astronaut, Zeeshan Ali, who travelled to China's Tiangong space station. Pak PM Sharif, army chief Munir speak to country’s first astronaut aboard China’s space station more

Ali, who became the first Pakistani to enter orbit on Wednesday, is also the first foreign astronaut to board China's space station as part of the Shenzhou-24 mission.

The prime minister and the military chief spoke to him by telephone from the headquarters of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission in Islamabad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong were also present.

"Zeeshan, today is a great day for all of us sitting here and the 240 million people of Pakistan," Sharif told the astronauts.

Reciting a couplet by national poet Allama Iqbal, the premier said Ali's achievement had "rekindled a spirit of ambition among young Pakistanis, inspiring a generation to push boundaries, explore new frontiers and reach for greater heights through determination and hard work".

Army Chief Munir said the nation and the armed forces were immensely proud of Ali, describing his journey into space as an "extraordinary accomplishment".

He said Ali's presence aboard the Chinese space station reflected the strength of the longstanding strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing.

Responding to the leaders, Ali said it was an unparalleled honour to represent Pakistan 400 kilometres above Earth, travelling at 7.9 kilometres per second.

He said he was proud to be not only the first Pakistani to orbit the Earth but also the first international astronaut to enter China's space station.

"Everything is going very well over here and according to plan," he said.

The 40-year-old pilot, serving as a payload specialist, said he was making every effort to fulfil his responsibilities and complete the scientific research assigned to him.

Ali is expected to spend between five and 10 days aboard the station. During his training in China, he also learnt Chinese songs and poetry, practised calligraphy and played table tennis.

The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft docked with Tiangong on Wednesday, bringing Ali and two Chinese astronauts - commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi - to join three astronauts already aboard from the Shenzhou-23 mission.

"As the first foreign crew member to board the China Space Station, I am incredibly excited. China Space Station, here I come!" Ali said in Chinese, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The spacecraft completed its journey in three hours and 38 minutes after lifting off aboard a Long March-2F rocket from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.