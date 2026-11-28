An Indian man and a Peruvian woman were seriously injured after armed robbers fired more than 30 rounds at their vehicles and made off with gold jewellery in a brazen daylight robbery, according to local media reports. Police in Peru have launched an investigation into the attack. (Reuters/File) more

The victims were identified as Indian citizen Vijay Pagrani Iza, who was accompanied by Miranda Espinoza, according to Peruvian newspaper El Comercio. The duo were on their way to the Jorge Chávez International Airport when armed assailants intercepted their ride.

Videos showed the robbers surrounding their vehicle and opening fire, while one of them broke open the side door window. The gunmen fled with briefcases containing jewellery packages, along with wallets. They threw their cell phones off the highway while fleeing, according to the report.

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The victims were sent to a hospital for gunshot wounds and cuts they received during the assault, although local reports suggest that they are in stable condition. The incident prompted authorities to mobilise eight vehicles to hunt the robbers, and they launched an investigation into the attack.