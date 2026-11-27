NAVI MUMBAI: Four men armed with iron rods intercepted a car carrying gold jewellery worth ₹20 crore on the Thane-Belapur Road in Turbhe on Thursday night, smashed its windows and assaulted the driver before fleeing with 16.4 kg of gold. The gang blocked the vehicle with a WagonR on the service road in Shiravane and escaped towards Thane. 4 men smash car windows, flee with ₹20cr gold jewellery in Turbhe. (Bachchan Kumar/ Ht) more

The robbery took place around 9.45 pm, shortly after employees of a jewellery store had collected a consignment from its Zaveri Bazaar outlet and were returning to the Nerul MIDC unit. When driver Laxman Dhuro Mukhia, 55, tried to resist the attackers, one of them hit him on the face with an iron rod, injuring him near his left eye, according to the police complaint.

Mukhia told police that he had been transporting jewellery between the company’s Nerul unit and its Zaveri Bazaar outlet for two years. On Thursday, he left Nerul around 3.30 pm in the company’s car, carrying 12 kg of gold jewellery. He was accompanied by three marketing staff members, identified as Vilin Trivedi, Shailesh Devashi and Mahendra Devashi.

After delivering the consignment around 5 pm, they were handed another consignment of 16 kg of gold jewellery by outlet manager Deepak Sindhia. They began their return journey around 9 pm and dropped one colleague near the Juinagar railway station skywalk.

As they proceeded towards Nerul, a white WagonR approached from the opposite direction and blocked their car. Four men got out and smashed its windscreen and side windows with iron rods before snatching the bag containing the jewellery.

The stolen property, comprising 16.4 kg of gold articles, including biscuits, chains and ornaments, has been valued at approximately ₹20 crore, the complainant said.

Turbhe police have registered a case under Sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The four suspects, aged between 22 and 35 years, are yet to be identified or arrested. One was wearing a striped shirt and blue trousers, while the other three were dressed in shirts and trousers, police said.

“We are attempting to identify the four suspects and trace the WagonR used in the robbery,” the investigating officer said.