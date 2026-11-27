Gunmaaster G9 review Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Singh, Aparshakti Khurana Director: Aditya Datt Star rating: ★★ "The man is a big time criminal. He has a change of heart after encountering a little girl, adopts her and eventually finds himself in trouble as he sets out to protect his daughter." Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

This is the plot not just of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi's last cinematic outing just earlier this year, but also of his latest, Gunmaaster G9. Originality has clearly taken a long vacation for Christmas.

The premise Directed by Aditya Datt, the film revolves around Eshwar (Emraan), a dairy business owner who is approached by inspector Rana (Abhishek Singh) to help him bust a drug cartel led by Desu (Aparshakti Khurana). When Eshwar refuses, Rana threatens to reveal his dark past to his family, comprising his wife Aarti (Genelia D'Souza) and daughter Jiya (Inayat Verma). And so, there he goes again, picking up his guns and blasting heads off.

Writers Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi bring absolutely nothing new to the table. This is a story we can predict right down to the T. The film begins on an overwhelmingly familiar note, helped only by an interesting antagonist played by Aparshakti. He is the only one who seems to treat this film as an opportunity to showcase a different side of himself as an actor. (Incidentally, both brothers, Ayushmann and Aparshakti, have had a film release on the same Friday, the other being Yeh Prem Mol Liya.)

An Emraan Hashmi crime drama, until now, guaranteed at least one thing: good music. Gunmaaster G9, however, wastes its entire first half with practically no memorable music to speak of. So, essentially, there is very little left to excite the viewer. The second half offers more screen time to Genelia, whose character has a dark past of her own. This is when the film finally gets interesting, leading to a crackling action sequence led by her. Alas, barring these moments, the narrative slips back into predictable territory, eventually setting things up for a sequel.