Saif shared covers from popular tabloid magazines such as Filmfare, Stardust and CineBlitz. The covers featured him alongside Sridevi, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Akshaye Khanna, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and wife Kareena Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan paired the throwback images with his song Ole Ole and explained that he reposted the post after fixing an issue with the music.

Saif Ali Khan is feeling nostalgic this Friday. He took to Instagram to share a bunch of old magazine covers from the 90s and early 2000s that featured him with his many co-stars of the time.

Sharing the carousel post, Saif wrote, “A little trip (actually, a DeLorean time travel ride) down memory lane! Came across some of my old magazine covers from over the years .. quite a few memories attached to these. Different times, different looks and a few things that haven't changed much! 😂.” He even added his hit song Ole Ole from 1994 film Yeh Dillagi.

Saif had made the same post early today as well but deleted it a few minutes later. A fan asked him why he did so: “Why delete and post it again what’s wrong?” The actor responded, “@shirleyy04 sorry ! Good question .. something wrong with the way the song was playing , should have left it ..but wanted to fix it !”

Another person also noticed the deletion and the reupload. “I like how you deleted the post and posted it again. Because you are an unbothered king and its your account. I like how the aura is spread across your social media management team.” Saif replied, “Also we had messed up on the music .. now it’s ok . Sorry !.”

All about Saif Ali Khan's work and life Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut with Yash Chopra’s Parampara in 1993, followed by Aashiq Awara, which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. After early success with Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, he reinvented himself with Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Omkara and Hum Tum, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2004.

Saif was last seen in Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar. The film did not perform too well at the box office.

He is married to Kareena Kapoor and two sons with her, Taimur and Jeh. He also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim with an earlier marriage to Amrita Singh.

He recently made his social media debut on Instagram, perhaps noticising how often his comments and antics go viral with a young generation of audience. Clearly, he is loving every bit of it.