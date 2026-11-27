Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar serves legal notice to Netflix over documentary Love, Scam aur Dhokha; says it presents one-sided narrative
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent a legal notice to Netflix over Love, Scam Aur Dhokha, a documentary on him.
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has served a legal notice to the makers of the upcoming documentary, Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, based on his life and alleged fraud case. Sukesh has alleged that the documentary, set to stream on Netflix, presents a one-sided narrative of his life and has sought a deferral of its release until his case is completed.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends legal notice over documentary
Anantam Legal, the lawyers for Sukesh, have said they have asked that the release of the documentary be deferred until prosecution evidence has been recorded in the criminal trials the film focuses on. The notice, issued by Advocate Anant Malik, has given the film’s makers and Netflix 72 hours to respond. The film is currently slated for release on 18 December.
The notice, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, says that the allegations made in the film are part of a court trial. The alleged Rs. 200 crore extortion and the alleged events inside Tihar Jail are the subject of a case before the Special Court (MCOCA), Rouse Avenue Courts. The evidence is currently being recorded in the case, and the next date is 30 November. The notice also states that Sukesh was not approached by the documentary’s makers for his version of the events. Sukesh’s lawyers call the documentary a public trial, saying that he has not been convicted in any of the cases, except one, which is also under appeal.
Through his lawyers, Sukesh has now demanded not just a deferment of the release, but also a pre-screening of the documentary for him, written confirmation that the film and its trailers will not be released until prosecution evidence in the listed trials is concluded, and withdrawal of publicity material that describes him as a ‘conman’.
HT has learnt that the makers and Netflix are yet to respond to the notice.
All about Love, Scam Aur Dhokha
On Thursday, Netflix announced the film, describing it as a story that delves into the extraordinary story of a man accused of orchestrating an elaborate web of deception. The documentary comes from the makers of Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. According to a press note from Netflix, the film utilises two years of research to delve into and trace Sukesh’s origin story and explore how he managed to operate on such a scale, even from inside Tihar jail. Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar & executive produced by Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story premieres on Netflix on December 18.
The case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the alleged mastermind behind a ₹200 crore extortion case. It is alleged that while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, Sukesh impersonated senior government officials and allegedly extorted around ₹200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Sukesh was eventually sentenced to 8 years in prison in the case. He has appealed against the verdict.
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