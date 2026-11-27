Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Comedian Ramar thrilled as CM C Joseph Vijay uses his famous catchphrase at public event
While talking about the opposition party, CM C Joseph Vijay used a meme favourite to make a point.
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor C Joseph Vijay attended an award ceremony held in Chennai to honour students who topped the 10th and 12th exams. But a moment from the evening, that has now been widely circulated on social media, shows the actor turning comedian Ramar’s famous catchphrase into a dig at his opponents. Ramar and the cast of the TV show Cooku With Comali were thrilled.
Vijay turns Ramar’s catchphrase into a dig
On the cooking show Cooku With Comali, Ramar often appears in various get-ups to lend humour to the show. One of his famous catchphrases goes, “Aiyayo vandhutaare…kalaaipaare (Oh no, he’s here… he’s going to tease me),” when he’s dressed as a lady. On the show, he says it in a highly exaggerated manner while flailing his hands, prompting laughter.
At the event on Thursday, Vijay was talking about the opposition party when he used the same catchphrase as a dig while flailing his hands and laughing. The moment led to cheers, and the clip soon began circulating on social media. Ramar also posted it on his Instagram account, stitching the CM actor’s recreation with his original clip. He also used the famous ‘Hey, I've seen this one, this is a classic’ meme to make his point.
Actor Shabana Shajahan Aryan, who was a contestant on season 6 of the cooking show, also posted Vijay’s clip, tagging Ramar and writing, “Ayyaaaaa,” with laughter and heart emojis. Several others also dug up other clips of Ramar using the phrase. Season 7 winner Samyuktha Shanmughanathan even commented, “Everyone watches cook with comali.” “Bro Create A Generational Meme,” read one fan comment.
Ramar, whose real name is Devakottai Ramanathan, became a household name thanks to shows such as Kalakka Povathu Yaru, Asatha Povathu Yaaru, Agada Vigadam, Tamil Paechu Engal Moochu, and more. He has also travelled the world to give stand-up performances.
Vijay’s transition to politics
Vijay is the first actor in four decades to transition from cinema to becoming the chief minister within two years of forming his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He achieved this feat after Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) did the same in a united Andhra Pradesh with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin also ventured into politics with his father, MK Stalin, of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), serving as deputy CM while his father served as CM. Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, hit screens in July.
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