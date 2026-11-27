India got its first Netflix original series, Sacred Games, in 2018. Since then, the streaming platform has witnessed tremendous growth in the country, producing several original shows and films. Eight years after the release of India's first original series, Pakistan is gearing up for the release of its first Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

From its star-studded cast to the curiosity surrounding Pakistan's first Netflix original, several factors have made the show a talking point. But what makes it such a big deal, and why has it caught the attention of Indian viewers? Let's find out.

Upcoming Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has been dominating headlines ever since the makers released its trailer on November 24. Despite calls to ban the show, with the Centre asking Netflix to ensure that no Pakistani web series is released in India, curiosity among Indian viewers about the show shows no signs of slowing down.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about, and is it based on a book?

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about, and is it based on a book?

Pakistani shows have enjoyed considerable popularity in India over the years, helping actors such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed build a loyal following here. With all four actors playing key roles in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the show has generated considerable curiosity among Indian viewers even before its release.

Apart from being promoted as Netflix's first Pakistani original series, the show has an international release planned. It was filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the UK, giving it an international canvas.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's reunion This is arguably one of the biggest draws for Indian viewers. Fawad and Mahira became hugely popular in India after starring together in Humsafar (2011), which developed a loyal following among Indian audiences. Their reunion has revived nostalgia for the show and their on-screen chemistry. However, the two actors are not romantically paired in the Netflix series. They play characters whose storylines run parallel to each other.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's on-screen reunion The series also brings together another popular on-screen pair: Fawad and Sanam Saeed. The two became familiar to Indian audiences after starring in the 2012 Pakistani drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which found a following in India.

In Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, viewers will get to see them share screen space again. Fawad plays Mehmood Akhtar, whose love story with Vittoria, played by Sanam, forms an important part of the narrative. Vittoria is an Italian woman whom Mehmood meets and eventually marries.

Hania Aamir, who also plays a pivotal role in the series, is another familiar face for Indian viewers. Her dramas, including Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, have been widely watched and discussed among audiences here.

Fawad and Mahira's Bollywood stint Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's popularity in India also grew after they made their Bollywood debuts. Fawad made his Hindi film debut with Khoobsurat (2014), opposite Sonam Kapoor, and went on to star in Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Mahira, meanwhile, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017).

Both actors received considerable attention from Indian audiences, but their Bollywood careers were cut short after the 2016 industry-wide ban on Pakistani artists working in India. Their return to a project that will be released on a global streaming platform has therefore generated renewed interest among their Indian fans.