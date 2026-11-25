Fawad Khan described his upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo as a proud moment for Pakistan's entertainment industry as the cast gathered in Karachi on Tuesday for its trailer launch.

Fawad Khan described his upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo as a proud moment for Pakistan's entertainment industry as the cast gathered in Karachi on Tuesday for its trailer launch. The event brought together several familiar faces from Pakistani cinema and television, including Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Aamina Sheikh, Bilal Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Khushhal Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Mahira Khan, who is also part of the series, could not attend and reportedly missed the event due to her pregnancy. She sent a video message for the team instead.

Hania Aamir was equally excited about being part of a series that brings together some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry. She said, “Anyone who’s a fan of me globally must’ve watched Pakistani dramas. I have fame because of Pakistani television and films. This is just a stepping stone for us. All of our stories are known globally, and people around the world are excited about them. Being on Netflix makes it more accessible. So it's a win-win for all.”

Fawad took the stage during the launch and spoke about the people who made the project possible. Calling it a special experience, he said, “I don’t think this journey would’ve been as beautiful with anyone else. Thank you so much for making this possible. It's a win for Pakistan, and I’m very glad and honoured to be a part of it.”

Fawad Khan on taking Pakistani stories to a global audience During a red carpet interaction, Fawad spoke about the international following that Pakistani dramas have built over the years. He hopes the Netflix series will help more viewers discover their stories and create fresh opportunities for actors and filmmakers from the country. “As it is, the audience of Pakistani dramas is very wide and spread across the globe. A lot of them get translated in other languages too. There are some shows which have worked on Netflix too, like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” he said.

He further added, “People have been watching Pakistani shows all this while. Now, it's just going to reach more people in 191 countries and in a larger-than-life picture. It's not just one representation of Pakistan. Emotions are universal, so it's a very global language.”

Fawad Khan reunites with Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed The series also brings Fawad back together with two actors he has shared some of his most memorable screen moments with. Fawad and Mahira became a much-loved pair after starring in Momina Duraid's 2011 television drama Humsafar. They later reunited for Bilal Lashari's 2022 blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt and Ammar Rasool's romantic film Neelofar, which released last year.

Fawad and Sanam, meanwhile, played the lead roles in Sultana Siddiqui's 2012 drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The series, also produced by Momina, became popular with audiences in India as well.