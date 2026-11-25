Avengers: Doomsday brings together heroes from three distinct universes as they face an existential threat. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.

The trailer has surpassed the film’s earlier teaser, which recorded 503 million views in 24 hours, as well as Deadpool & Wolverine’s 2024 Super Bowl teaser, which garnered 365 million views, including broadcast viewership.

The new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday has recorded 563 million views, making it the most-viewed Disney trailer of all time, according to Deadline. The trailer features new footage of the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four, along with Doctor Doom.

The latest trailer picks up from the newly added scene featuring Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the re-release of 'Avengers: Endgame', which revealed that the couple has a teenage son. In the new footage, the Fantastic Four travel back in time to bring Steve Rogers back to the main timeline, where he is expected to lead the Avengers against Doctor Doom, according to Variety.

The trailer also shows Steve's son discovering the truth about his father's past as Captain America, adding a new dimension to the character's return.

Another major highlight is the extended glimpse of the battle between Doctor Doom and his Sentinels against the combined forces of the Avengers and the X-Men. The trailer features Cyclops delivering the iconic comic-book line, "To me, my X-Men," as Nightcrawler teleports Gambit, Mystique and Beast into the action.

Several other superheroes, including Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Thor and Yelena Belova, are also seen joining the massive team-up against the new threat.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and will be available in Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

The film’s trailers are available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.