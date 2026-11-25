Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Sooraj Barjatya says he ‘let down’ Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
Sooraj Barjatya’s film was a box-office flop but later became a source of memes and popular-culture references.
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for his family dramas, directed the 2003 romantic comedy Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which revolved around a love triangle involving characters played by Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed to make an impact at the box office when it was released. However, over the years, it has found a second life in popular culture, with its scenes, stills and songs frequently featuring in memes.
'Felt had let Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena down'
In a recent conversation with Variety India, Sooraj looked back at the film and admitted that he felt he had let down its three lead actors. He said he had given in to the commercial demands of the time instead of trusting his instincts and sticking to his signature style of filmmaking.
“I had Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena and I felt that I had let them down in a big way. I made that film according to the way I thought the commercial demands of the time were moving. But it became my biggest teacher. It taught me that I should do what I know and what I genuinely like,” he said.
Sooraj Barjatya on Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon finding an audience years later
Deep Dive
The filmmaker also spoke about how the film has found appreciation among younger viewers, despite its initial reception. He said he feels happy seeing a new generation discover and enjoy it. “When I see younger audiences discovering the film and enjoying it, I feel very happy. It has found its own audience and its own place in popular culture,” he said.
About Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was released in 2003. The romantic comedy starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, with Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri and Reema Lagoo in supporting roles. The film was a remake of the 1976 film Chitchor.
The story follows Sanjana (Kareena), whose family wants her to marry a wealthy NRI businessman, Prem Kumar (Abhishek). However, when Prem's employee, Prem Kishen (Hrithik), arrives in his place, Sanjana's family mistakes him for the prospective groom. Sanjana eventually falls in love with him, but things get complicated when the real Prem arrives. The film was declared a box-office flop.
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