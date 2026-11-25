Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for his family dramas, directed the 2003 romantic comedy Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which revolved around a love triangle involving characters played by Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed to make an impact at the box office when it was released. However, over the years, it has found a second life in popular culture, with its scenes, stills and songs frequently featuring in memes. Sooraj Barjatya spoke about directing Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. more

'Felt had let Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena down' In a recent conversation with Variety India, Sooraj looked back at the film and admitted that he felt he had let down its three lead actors. He said he had given in to the commercial demands of the time instead of trusting his instincts and sticking to his signature style of filmmaking.

“I had Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena and I felt that I had let them down in a big way. I made that film according to the way I thought the commercial demands of the time were moving. But it became my biggest teacher. It taught me that I should do what I know and what I genuinely like,” he said.