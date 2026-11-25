On the occasion of Gurpurab, Sahiba took to Instagram and shared a story featuring Arjun Kapoor. The picture showed the two posing together with their heads covered. Soon, the photo made rounds on the internet, reigniting dating rumours as the two had first made headlines after being spotted together at the India vs England ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Dating lives of celebrities are something every entertainment junkie is deeply interested in. And, with the strong presence of social media, fans often get to know about the whereabouts of their favourite actors. Something similar happened recently when actor and sports presenter Sahiba Bali uploaded a photo with actor Arjun Kapoor. In no time, the picture was shared online, with fans speculating about whether the two are dating. This is not the first time the Sahiba and Arjun have been at the centre of dating rumours.

Internet reacts to Sahiba's photo After the photo was uploaded, fans were quick to take notice of Sahiba's cheeky caption and her playful reference to sharing Arjun's prashad.

The post was subsequently shared on Reddit, where users discussed whether the two were hinting at their relationship. While one user wrote, "Ik there are too many 'are they dating' posts for Sahiba, but this one is crazy and looks like a soft launch. More than a soft launch actually (sic)." Another commented, "It definitely looks like a soft launch (sic)." A third user added, "Ate half of his Prasad, yeah, definitely dating (sic)."

About Sahiba Bali And Arjun Kapoor's dating rumours Dating rumours involving Sahiba and Arjun began in late June 2026, when Sahiba shared a photo of Arjun on his birthday, calling him 'Sabka bestiee.' The photo immediately caught fans' attention. Their banter sparked speculation, and what added fuel to the fire was that, in July, the two were spotted sitting together in the stands, wearing matching shades of blue, during the India vs England third ODI in London.

However, neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours. Later, Sahiba addressed the speculation through a series of sarcastic Instagram stories, putting a full stop to the dating rumours.

Meanwhile, Arjun did not publicly respond to the rumours, either then or now.